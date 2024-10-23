Thales And Colombia Forge Strategic Partnership For Cybersecurity And Space Industry

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia and Thales have embarked on a significant partnership to enhance the country's cybersecurity and space capabilities.



This collaboration, marked by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signifies a new chapter in Colombia's technological advancement.



The agreement focuses on developing a robust cybersecurity strategy tailored to Colombia's needs and advancing its space industry.



The Colombian government, through the Administrative Department of the Presidency (Dapre), has joined forces with Thales to address contemporary digital and spatial challenges.



This partnership aims to strengthen Colombia's defenses against cyber threats while fostering innovation in the space sector.







The initiative includes workshops to craft a comprehensive cybersecurity vision and strategy, alongside training programs for technical personnel to boost incident management skills.



Saúl Kattan, a high-level consultant for digital transformation, emphasized the alliance's importance. He noted that adopting international best practices would enhance Colombia's digital security.

Strategic Partnership between Thales and Colombia

This approach aligns with the government's goal of making Colombia more resilient to cyber threats. Lionel de Maupeou, Thales' general manager for the Andean region, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration.



He stated that it would drive innovation, promote sustainable development, and bolster Colombia's technological sovereignty.



In the space sector, the agreement includes developing crucial technologies like the Space Based Augmentation System (SBAS). This system aims to improve precision in aviation, maritime navigation, and agriculture.



Additionally, maritime surveillance initiatives will enhance security in Colombia 's aquatic spaces. These efforts aim to create a robust ecosystem that facilitates knowledge transfer and technological capacity building.



Colombia's recent decision to cut ties with Israel adds context to this partnership. President Gustavo Petro condemned Israel's actions in Gaza and suspended arms purchases from Israel.



This move opens new opportunities for Thales to fill the void left by Israel in Colombia's defense sector. Thales' global expertise in cybersecurity and aerospace positions it as a strong contender to meet Colombia's evolving needs.



While Israel has been a key supplier of military technology, Thales ' comprehensive approach offers Colombia a diversified portfolio of solutions.



However, this shift could encourage Colombia to reduce military dependency and invest more in infrastructure and civilian sectors.



In conclusion, the strategic partnership between Thales and Colombia represents a significant opportunity for both parties.



For Colombia, it offers a chance to diversify its technological partnerships while enhancing its cybersecurity and space capabilities. For Thales, it opens up new markets and strengthens its presence in Latin America.

