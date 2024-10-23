Cyclone Dana: Many Trains, Flights Cancelled Over 10 Lakh Evacuated As West Bengal, Odisha Brace For Impact 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Severe cyclonic storm Dana is set to make landfall in Odisha on Thursday with with wind gusts up to 120 kmph. Authorities in the state and neighbouring West Bengal have announced a slew of precautionary measures as they evacuated more than a million people from vulnerable sites. Hundreds of trains have been cancelled and two international airports shut for up to 16 hours in anticipation of the cyclone. Fishermen have been asked to avoid venturing out till October 25 and the Coast Guard remains on 'high alert'.



Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected over the next three days across eastern India. Officials also remain braced for damage to homes, roads, crops, and power lines as well as flooding and landslides.



Evacuations underway in West Bengal and Odisha

The Odisha government is racing against time to complete a massive evacuation plan that will relocate around 10 lakh people in 14 districts. Meanwhile neighbouring West Bengal has already evacuated more than 1.14 lakh people from various districts.

The state government has tagged a total of 2,82,863 people from the coastal districts and officials are currently working round the clock to relocate them to safety.



Airports shut down

The Kolkata international airport will suspend all flight operations for about 15 hours starting from 6:00 pm on Thursday. Restrictions will remain in places till 9:00 am on Friday. Several leading airlines including IndiGo and Air India have already shared helpline numbers for affected passengers.

Bhubaneshwar airport also made a similar announcement - shutting flight operations for 16 hours starting 5:00 pm on Thursday. The Biju Patnaik International Airport will remain closed till 9:00 am on October 25.

Trains cancelled

The Eastern Railway has cancelled 190 local trains within West Bengal - affecting commuters in the Sealdah division between 8:00 pm on Thursday and 10:00 am on Friday. The last trains from coastal areas like Hasnabad and Namkhana will leave for Sealdah by 7:00 pm on Thursday.

South Eastern Railway has announced the cancellation of over 150 express and passenger trains passing through or originating from Odisha between October 23 and 25.

East Coast Railways in Odisha cancelled 198 trains passing through and originating from the state.

As many as 14 long-distance trains passing through the South East Central Railway zone have also been cancelled.

Schools and colleges shut

Schools, colleges and universities in 14 districts of Odisha will remain closed till October 25. Meanwhile the West Bengal government has ordered the closure of schools and colleges in nine districts till October 25 in light of the cyclone.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced on Tuesday that schools and Integrated Child Development Services centres in these areas would remain closed till October 26 as a precautionary measure.

Odisha civil service exam postponed

The preliminary test of the Odisha civil service examination was postponed in light of the impending storm. According to a notice issued by the Odisha Public Service Commission, the examination set to happen on October 27 has been postponed and a fresh date will be notified after seven days. The OPSC has advised the candidates to visit its official website for further information.

Zoos, botanical gardens and national parks closed

Odisha has closed the the Nandankanan Zoo and State Botanical Garden for visitors on October 24 and 25 in view of the impending cyclone. The development comes soon after authorities closed Similipal Tiger Reserve and Bhitarkanika National Park for tourists from October 23 to 25.

NDRF positions 56 teams in five states

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force have been placed on standby in both Odisha and West Bengal. Rescue and relief teams from the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard are also on high alert. NDRF has earmarked a total of 56 teams with 45 are on active deployment right now.

There are 20 teams in Odisha, out of which one is in reserve, while of the 17 in West Bengal, 13 are in reserve. Apart from the NDRF, the respective state disaster response forces are also deployed in these areas. The NDRF has also deployed nine teams each in Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand while one has been based in Chhattisgarh as these states may face heavy rains and flooding post the landfall of the cyclone in the intervening hours of Thursday and Friday.

The rescue teams, along with the state forces and local administration, are currently evacuating people from the coastal and affected areas.

Coast Guard on high alert

The Indian Coast Guard is on "high alert" ahead of the storm. It has already mobilised its vessels and aircraft, positioning them strategically to respond swiftly to any emergency situation at sea.

The Coast Guard has tasked ships, aircraft and Remote Operating Stations in West Bengal and Odisha to broadcast regular weather warnings and safety advisories to fishermen and mariners. These alerts are being transmitted continuously to all fishing vessels, urging them to return to shore immediately and seek safe shelter.

Orissa High Court closed

The Orissa High Court will remain closed on Thursday and Friday in view of cyclonic storm Dana. The HC declared November 30 and December 7 - both Saturdays - as working days. Ports halt operations

Officials in West Bengal said its largest port of Paradip was suspending operations from Wednesday night.

The Paradip Port Authority has also mobilised resources, set up shelters, and prepared for emergency evacuations ahead of the storm. According to an official statement released on Wednesday, precautionary measures included supply of medicines, food, and safe relocation of ships to mitigate potential disruptions. Directives have also been issued to expedite cargo transportation and complete all loading activities from the ships berthed at the port.

According to reports a Distance Cautionary Signal 4 has been hoisted at Paradip and Dhamra ports while a warning Signal 2 was hoisted for Gopalpur port in view of the threat.



