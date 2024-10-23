US Election 2024: Donald Trump's Shocking Warning At 'The Man You Don't Know' Premiere - 'They Cheat Like Hell'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former President Donald made a notable surprise appearance at the premiere of "The Man You Don't Know," a documentary about his life, where he emphasized the importance of the upcoming election. Addressing an enthusiastic audience at his Mar-a-Lago residence, Trump declared,“We gotta win. We've got 14 days. 14 days, and we're leading substantially, but they cheat like hell,” reinforcing his view that the upcoming election is crucial.

According to Next News Network, which claims exclusive coverage of the premiere, "The Man You Don't Know" has generated significant attention and was produced in just seven weeks following Trump's shooting. The film showcases intimate moments with Trump's family and includes never-before-seen interviews.

| 'He is not up to it' - Tim Walz takes a hard shot at Donald Trump

The documentary seeks to illuminate Trump's humanitarian efforts, which are often overlooked by mainstream media, by featuring testimonials from long-time friends and family members. Producer Joshua Macciello explained that the film originated from a simple handshake and a shared commitment to make America great again.

During the premiere, Trump criticized the state of the nation, asserting that America is "in decline" and implying that his leadership is essential for the country's revival.

| 'He is not up to it' - Tim Walz takes a hard shot at Donald Trump

The event attracted a large crowd, including notable figures such as wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.

| Donald Trump is 'unstable': Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney sound alarm

As the release date of "The Man You Don't Know" approaches on October 25, Lara Trump took to social media to express her excitement, stating how honored she felt to share her husband's story alongside his siblings.

This documentary not only aims to provide deeper insights into Trump 's character but also serves as a rallying call for his supporters as the critical election date draws near.

| Harris slams Trump: 'He is only focused on himself... time to turn the page'

Donald Trump is pursuing a historic comeback to the White House after his controversial exit in 2020, facing off against Kamala Harris , whose candidacy symbolizes a meaningful advancement in progress and representation. As the election date approaches on November 5, 2024, both candidates are intensifying their campaigns, focusing on key issues that resonate with voters.