US Election 2024: 'I Don't Want A Day Off,' Trump Doubles Down Amid Health Speculations

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former President Donald pushed back against claims regarding his cognitive abilities during a rally in North Carolina. At 78, Trump's mental has been a topic of discussion, but he dismissed the concerns in his typical style, weaving a confusing anecdote into his defense.

Speaking to the crowd, Trump shared a story about being distracted while on the phone with someone from North Carolina as he watched one of Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets land.“I forgot he was on the phone,” Trump admitted, joking that reporters might use this as evidence of cognitive impairment. "All these idiots back there will say he's cognitively impaired," he said, referencing the media.

| Donald Trump is 'unstable': Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney sound alarm

He tried to explain the moment as a result of his busy campaign schedule, adding,“I do this stuff, five, six, seven times a day for 52 days without a break.”

Trump 's defense came just days after a recent report claimed he had been turning down interview requests due to exhaustion. On Friday, the Harris campaign posted a video clip on social media platform X, suggesting that Trump appeared to be nodding off during a previous campaign event. Trump dismissed such reports, declaring at his rally,“I don't want a day off. We have to win,” and insisting that he had been working“52 days without a day off.”

| Trump's warning at 'The Man You Don't Know' premiere, 'They cheat like hell' Trump calls Harris "cognitive mess"

In addition to defending his cognitive abilities, Trump escalated his personal attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris . He labeled Harris“a total stupid person” and accused her of being a“cognitive mess.” Trump, who has made Harris a frequent target in recent speeches, further criticized her as“the most radical, most incompetent, most unfit vice president in the history of our country.”

| What happens to Trump's business If he wins? Eric Trump has thoughts "Something is clearly wrong" with Kamala Harris

“Something is clearly wrong with her,” Trump said, questioning her ability to string sentences together and claiming she lacks the“compassion, the smarts, or the strength” to serve as president.

| US elections: Bill Gates joins over 80 billionaires supporting Kamala Harris

His remarks come as he intensifies efforts to appeal to conservative voters, framing the 2024 election as a pivotal moment for the country.