Matthew Wantman Triumphs As Overall Champion Of PGT® PLO Series II

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Matthew Wantman is the overall champion of the PokerGO Tour® (PGT®) PLO Series II presented by PLO Mastermind. Wantman secured the prestigious honor after an impressive showing at PokerGO® Studio in Las Vegas, outperforming a talented field of the best PLO players in the world to earn the $10,000 PGT Passport bonus.

Matthew Wantman is the overall series champion of the 2024 PGT PLO Series II

Continue Reading

The PGT PLO Series II featured a series of high-stakes pot-limit Omaha tournaments. Wantman's consistent performance set him apart from the competition and solidified his spot atop the leaderboard. Wantman cashed six times in nine events, including winning Event #3: $5,100 Pot-Limit Omaha for $178,250. In total, Wantman cashed for $434,380 at the series.

- Event #2: $5,100 PLO Progressive Bounty - 9th place for $14,310

- Event #3: $5,100 Pot-Limit Omaha - 1st place for $178,250

- Event #4: $10,100 Pot-Limit Omaha - 4th place for $90,000

- Event #5: $15,100 PLO Progressive Bounty - 11th place for $22,140

- Event #6: $10,100 Pot-Limit Omaha - 3rd place for $119,600

- Event #9: $5,100 PLO Bounty - 7th place for $10,080

"Pot-limit Omaha has seen tremendous growth, and the PGT PLO Series has quickly become one of the most anticipated series of the year," said Tim Duckworth, Director of Live Events at PokerGO. "This most recent PGT PLO Series attracted 965 entries and awarded $8,545,000 in prize money – truly incredible and a testament to the maturation of PLO. Matthew Wantman showcased great consistency by cashing six times in nine events, including a victory. His performance is exceptional and makes him a well-deserving champion."

Next up for the PGT is the $100,000 buy-in Super High Roller Bowl PLO, running October 24-26 at the PokerGO Studio. All three days of play will be livestreamed on PokerGO .

For the latest on the PGT, visit PGT .

About PokerGO®

PokerGO® is the world's largest poker content company delivering industry-leading programming around the world to consumers. PokerGO delivers more than 100 days of live poker annually. PokerGO's video-on-demand library includes original content that provides unmatched access to the world of poker. For more information, visit . Become a part of the PokerGO community on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , and Discord , and by listening to the PokerGO Podcast . Shop the best and newest poker apparel and more at href="" rel="nofollow" pokerg .

Media Contact: [email protected]



SOURCE PokerGO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED