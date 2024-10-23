Japanese Self-Defense Forces And US Armed Forces Began Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the US have begun conducting large-scale joint exercises Keen Sword, the geography of which will extend to the entire territory of Japan, Azernews reports.

The exercises that take place every two years, within the framework of which, in particular, air defense and missile defense are being practiced, will last until November 1.

As previously reported by the Japanese of Defense, the exercises will include staff coordination of the parties, joint airborne operations, integrated air and missile defense, protection of key infrastructure facilities and remote Japanese islands. On both sides, all three types of troops - ground, sea and air - will take part in the exercises. Also this year, the Australian Armed Forces will join the exercises.

According to the Japanese defense Ministry, about 45 thousand military personnel will take part in the exercises - 33 thousand from the Japanese side and 12 thousand from the American side. Japan and the United States will also involve 40 ships and 370 aircraft in the Keen Sword exercises this year.

It is noted that representatives of Australia, Great Britain, Germany, India, Italy, Canada, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, France, South Korea and NATO were invited to the exercises as observers. Keen Sword has been held since 1986, and these exercises will be the 17th.