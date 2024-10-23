Japanese Self-Defense Forces And US Armed Forces Began Exercises
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the US armed forces have
begun conducting large-scale joint exercises Keen Sword, the
geography of which will extend to the entire territory of Japan,
The exercises that take place every two years, within the
framework of which, in particular, air defense and missile defense
are being practiced, will last until November 1.
As previously reported by the Japanese Ministry of Defense, the
exercises will include staff coordination of the parties, joint
airborne operations, integrated air and missile defense, protection
of key infrastructure facilities and remote Japanese islands. On
both sides, all three types of troops - ground, sea and air - will
take part in the exercises. Also this year, the Australian Armed
Forces will join the exercises.
According to the Japanese defense Ministry, about 45 thousand
military personnel will take part in the exercises - 33 thousand
from the Japanese side and 12 thousand from the American side.
Japan and the United States will also involve 40 ships and 370
aircraft in the Keen Sword exercises this year.
It is noted that representatives of Australia, Great Britain,
Germany, India, Italy, Canada, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New
Zealand, the Philippines, France, South Korea and NATO were invited
to the exercises as observers. Keen Sword has been held since 1986,
and these exercises will be the 17th.
