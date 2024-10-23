President Ilham Aliyev Attends Official Reception On Occasion Of 16Th BRICS Summit In Kazan
10/23/2024 3:11:42 PM
An official reception was held in Kazan on behalf of Vladimir
Putin, President of the Russian Federation, in honor of the 16th
BRICS Summit.
According to Azernews , the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev attended the event.
The Azerbaijani President arrived at the Kazan Expo
International exhibition Center.
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Azerbaijan's President
Ilham Aliyev.
