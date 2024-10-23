President Ilham Aliyev Attends Official Reception On Occasion Of 16Th BRICS Summit In Kazan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official reception was held in Kazan on behalf of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, in honor of the 16th BRICS Summit.

According to Azernews , the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

The Azerbaijani President arrived at the Kazan Expo International Center.

Russian President Vladimir welcomed Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.