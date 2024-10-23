عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Attends Official Reception On Occasion Of 16Th BRICS Summit In Kazan

10/23/2024 3:11:42 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official reception was held in Kazan on behalf of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, in honor of the 16th BRICS Summit.

According to Azernews , the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

The Azerbaijani President arrived at the Kazan Expo International exhibition Center.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

