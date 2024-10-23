Enterprises To Be Checked For Compliance With 'Critically Important' Criteria Cabinet Of Ministers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enterprises, institutions, and organizations will undergo a re-evaluation to determine their compliance with the criteria for reserving employees from mobilization.

The relevant of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No.

1204 was published on the Portal, as reported by Ukrinform.

The document stipulates amendments to the previously approved criteria and procedures for identifying enterprises, institutions, and organizations that are critically important for the functioning of the and ensuring the livelihoods of the population during a special period, as well as for meeting the needs of the Armed Forces and other military formations.

The resolution states that the body that made the decision to designate an enterprise, institution, or organization as critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihoods of the population during a special period will, if necessary, conduct a compliance check against the approved criteria. If discrepancies are found, the body will revoke the previously assigned status of critical importance for the entity.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the economic reservation models presented by the government officials are "not quite fair."