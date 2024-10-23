Germany Pledges USD 64 Mln In Aid For Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated that his country would pledge 60 million euros (USD 64 million) in aid for Lebanon in the international donors to be held in Paris Thursday.

The pledge was given by Chancellor Scholz during a phone call Wednesday with Lebanese Caretaker Prime Najib Mikati, the German spokesperson said in a press statement.

During the call, the German leader expressed his country's solidarity with the Lebanese people and called for launching new process in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is currently in Beirut to discuss with Lebanese officials means to de-escalate the situation in Lebanon and the region.

Paris international aid-pledging conference will bring together representatives of 70 countries and 15 international conferences to raise aids for dealing with the humanitarian situation in Lebanon. (end)

anj









MENAFN23102024000071011013ID1108812622