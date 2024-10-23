Egypt's Al-Sisi, Iran's Pezeshkian Meet On Margins Of BRICS Summit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on Wednesday.

A statement from the Egyptian presidency said the two leaders agreed on the importance of joint efforts to explore avenues for developing bilateral relations. They also exchanged views on regional developments, with President Al-Sisi emphasising the need to de-escalate regional tensions and avoid reckless escalation.

“The entire region could be plunged into dangerous confrontations with negative repercussions for regional security and stability,” the statement said.

President Al-Sisi highlighted Egypt's intensive efforts to push for de-escalation and achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon. He stressed the need to mobilise international efforts to encourage all parties to engage positively with initiatives aimed at restoring calm to the region, allowing for the addressing of the humanitarian crisis faced by civilians in Palestine and Lebanon.

Last week, Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi arrived in Cairo, on the first visit by an Iranian foreign minister in almost 12 years. He met with President Al-Sisi and Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty, focused on the current situation in the region.

“President Al-Sisi emphasised Egypt's stance on the ongoing conflicts, warning that a wider conflict would have serious consequences for the security and resources of all countries and people in the region,” a statement from the Egyptian presidency said.

Araghchi expressed appreciation for Egypt's ongoing efforts to achieve stability and security in the region, praising Egypt's role across all fronts.

Araghchi also conveyed greetings and appreciation from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to President Al-Sisi, a gesture that was warmly reciprocated. Both leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to explore opportunities for developing bilateral relations between the two countries.



