19Th Annual Sam's Night Event Raises Nearly $1.5 Million For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Research

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Killian family, of Rockwall, are celebrating a record-breaking fundraising milestone with their annual Sam's Night event , to benefit Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD). The 19th annual fundraiser, held on Thursday, October 17, 2024, raised an impressive sum of nearly $1.5 million. This fundraising success broke their previous record from last year's event when they raised $1.4 million. Thanks to its generous supporters, Sam's Night has raised $7.5 million since its inception in 2005.

Sam's Night (originally known as Sam's Family Fun Day) was started by the Killian family after their son Sam was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne). Duchenne is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood, affecting approximately one in every 5,000 live male births.

"We continue to be amazed by the support Sam's Night has received over the years," said Sam's mother, Stefanie Killian. "Sam's Family Fun Day was created 19 years ago to raise awareness and funds to support PPMD's mission while honoring Sam and letting us have some fun with Sam, his friends, and their families. It has become such a cherished and enduring event that has grown beyond what we ever dreamed, and Sam's Night's success would not be possible without the support of our incredible family, friends, and community."

"Sam and the entire Killian family have been beloved members of the PPMD community for years, and their support and dedication to the organization's mission has been integral to our success," said Nicole Herring, PPMD's Vice President of Engagement. "We are incredibly grateful for their energy and passion, as well as their selflessness in providing mentorship, comfort, and support to countless families in the community."

Sponsors of Sam's Night include Altus Group Ltd., CBRE, Chicago Title, Clarion Partners, Colliers International, Cushman Wakefield, Ernst & Young, Elkins Kalt, Hillwood Investment Properties, JLL, KBC Advisors, MRP Industrial, PricewaterhouseCoopers, REDA, Stream Realty, Trammell Crow Company, UPS, Vinson & Elkins, Wells Fargo, and Willmeng Construction.

There's still time to contribute by visiting SamsNight . To learn more about Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, visit .

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne is a genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength.

Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD)

fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won eight FDA approvals.

Everything we do-and everything we have done since our founding in 1994-helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at

EndDuchenne . Follow PPMD on

Facebook ,Twitter ,Instagram , and

YouTube .

