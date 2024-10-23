From Regenerative Ag To Carbon Reductions: Scoular’S New Sustainability Report Highlights Progress

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Omaha, Nebraska, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Initiatives to promote regenerative agriculture, reduce carbon emissions and bolster employee safety are highlighted in Scoular's fourth annual sustainability report released today.

Scoular continued to make strides in its sustainability efforts ranging from trialing emissions-reduction to launching a regenerative pilot program.

“Scoular's fiscal year 2024 sustainability report reflects our continued commitment to driving our five sustainability pillars, established in 2020,” said Scoular CEO Paul Maass.“As the marketplace continues to evolve at a rapid pace, we are well positioned to invest in ways to support our producers, customers and other industry partners to meet their goals and create value.”

The report outlines Scoular's sustainability progress from June 2023 through May 2024. Key accomplishments on each of the company's five sustainability pillars during this period include:



Reducing Scoular's carbon footprint: Scoular is trialing emissions-reduction technology at its sustainability showcase hub in Adrian, Missouri. This includes the installation of solar panels and energy saving technology on grain bunker fans.



Fostering responsible product sourcing: Scoular launched a regenerative sourcing program in conjunction with two wheat milling customers, which incentivizes growers to use farming practices that build soil health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



Engaging in Scoular's communities: The Scoular Foundation made 217 grants to 180 organizations and employees logged more than 1700 volunteer hours.



Promoting diversity and inclusion: Scoular held Perennial, a virtual conference for women in agribusiness. More than 250 attendees virtually participated in free leadership and career development workshops.



Upholding workplace health and safety: Scoular continued to build a culture of safety with a 32% increase in safety engagement including observations and hazards reported year over year.



“Our sustainability report highlights many of our achievements, including supply chain collaborations to reduce the environmental impact of the commodities we source,” said Beth Stebbins, Scoular Director of Sustainability.“We pride ourselves in building out sustainability solutions, like our regenerative sourcing pilot, that provide value to both our growers and end-use customers.”

About Scoular

Scoular, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is an employee-owned, $8B agribusiness company leading the way since 1892. We buy, sell, store, handle and process grain and ingredients by leveraging our global networks and expertise in international trade and transportation. Employing 1,400 people in more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia, we provide safe and reliable solutions to farmers, grain processors, renewable energy producers and manufacturers of animal feed, aquafeed and pet food as well as food, beverages and supplements.

Attachment

Scoular FY24 Sustainability Report

CONTACT: Melissa Matczak Scoular 402-344-1325 ...