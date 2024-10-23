New Research Highlights AI Breakthroughs Reshaping Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI transforming patient care

AI integration in healthcare is enhancing patient care, particularly in diagnosing complex conditions and improving outcomes in wound care.

- Paul Wood Director, IDR MedicalBASEL, SWITZERLAND, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New research shows the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into healthcare is accelerating the evolution of patient care, with significant advancements in diagnosis and treatment across various specialties.Our recent survey of clinicians revealed that 93% recognized the value of AI in supporting the diagnosis of complex conditions such as connective tissue diseases (CTD), while 88% felt AI held substantial value for enhancing patient outcomes in wound care.AI's ability to streamline diagnosis, improve accuracy, and aid in early intervention is becoming increasingly vital in a rapidly changing healthcare environment. SmartTRAK, a leading industry resource, observed that AI in wound care was a central theme at the European Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel (EPUAP) 2024 conference in Lausanne. Discussions focused on how AI could contribute to the management of pressure injuries (PI) by improving risk assessment, early detection, and healing evaluations.These findings are aligned with broader healthcare trends, where AI and remote assessment tools have seen significant uptake, especially in the post-pandemic landscape. As healthcare systems and providers invest more heavily in technology, AI is proving essential in delivering proactive, personalized care-whether by aiding clinicians in diagnosis or supporting ongoing management of chronic conditions, such as pressure injuries and diabetic wounds."We're excited to help medical device and pharmaceutical companies navigate the implementation of AI, ensuring these technologies are integrated effectively to drive meaningful improvements in patient outcomes." Paul Wood, Director, IDR Medical .With strong support from clinicians and thought leaders in healthcare, AI is poised to play a pivotal role in reshaping patient care pathways, offering new levels of precision and efficiency that benefit both patients and providers alike.

