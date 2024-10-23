Chesapeake Utilities To Host Its Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast On November 8, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DOVER,

CPK ) will host a call on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The press release will be issued on Thursday, November 7, 2024, after close.

To listen to the Company's conference call via live webcast, please

register here prior to the call. The accompanying presentation will also be available in the registration for listeners to follow along during the webcast.

For investors and analysts that wish to participate by phone for the question and answer portion of the call, please use the following dial-in information:

Toll-free: 800-245-3074

International: 203-518-9765

Conference ID: CPKQ324

The conference call presentation will also be made available by visiting the

Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on . After the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available by visiting the same section of the Company's website as noted above.



Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit .

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

