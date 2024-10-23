Tecnotree Moments Platform Nominated For Best 5G Innovation Provider Of The Year At Conecta Latam Panamá 2024 - AETOSW...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Tecnotree, a global leader in digital business support systems, has been nominated for the "Best 5G Innovation Provider of the Year" award at the Conecta Latam Panamá 2024 annual awards. The nomination highlights Tecnotree's Moments and Genai Agent for Social Commerce, which successfully enabled Global Hitss to launch B2B2X healthcare services in Mexico and Digital Services in Africa.

Leveraging AI-driven commerce microservices and TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture, the Moments Platform enables seamless integration with third-party healthcare providers, improving gen AI driven healthcare accessibility for teleconsultation, IoT remote monitoring, diagnostics and secured data information management for remote areas across the continent. The platform also incorporates the Social Commerce Genai Agent for CSP data monetization and headless service delivery, streamlining human-digital interactions for healthcare access.

“Our Moments Platform represents a major step in leveraging the power of 5G and AI to deliver intelligent connectivity for critical services across industries, especially healthcare. This nomination reinforces our commitment to innovation and delivering solutions that create real value being inclusive to the unique needs of emerging markets,” said Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree. Tecnotree Moments has been recognised in 4 Gartner Hypecycles for CSP digital marketplaces and partner ecosystem management and also as a finalist in the TM Forum Excellence awards for Network Monetisation earlier this year.

ABOUT TECNOTREE

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V). For more information, please visit our website or social media channels – Linkedin I Facebook I Twitter

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink