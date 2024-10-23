New Book Offers Robust Toolkit For Implementing MTSS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Solution Tree, a premier provider of K–12 professional development resources and services for educators, is pleased to announce the publication of The Big of Tools for RTI at WorkTM

by William M. Ferriter, Mike Mattos, and Rob J. Meyer. The book equips teachers and leaders with a robust set of tools to create a highly effective multitiered system of supports (MTSS).

The authors offer collaborative teams

targeted strategies designed to enhance a school's response to intervention (RTI) process, helping educators ensure high levels of learning for every student.

"High levels of learning for every student require intentionality and a well-structured support system," say the authors. "This book provides the tools necessary for educators to effectively implement and sustain these critical interventions."

Key Features of the Book:



Implementing Effective Interventions: Support the implementation of RTI at Work, using a variety of templates, surveys, checklists, and reflection prompts to streamline the intervention process.



Building a Collaborative Culture: Learn how to create a guiding coalition and foster a culture of collective teacher efficacy to enhance Tier 1 instruction.

Monitoring Effectiveness: Assess and monitor the impact of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 interventions to ensure student progress.

Evaluating Readiness: Evaluate your school's preparedness for successful implementation of the RTI at Work process.

Packed with practical, ready-to-use resources, empowering educators to create a responsive and effective framework for supporting all students, The Big Book of Tools for RTI at Work will serve as a vital tool in any teacher's toolkit.



Luis F. Cruz, education presenter, coach, thought leader, and author, notes, "The Big Book of Tools for RTI at Work provides educators with a plethora of tangible resources that can be used to effectively initiate, engage, complete, and sustain efforts to create a systematic intervention process for the students they serve. This is not a theory or idea book but instead a powerful resource that aligns knowledge of the RTI at Work process with exactly what the title of this book states, tools that allow educators to take effective action."

The Big Book of Tools for RTI at Work is available to order at SolutionTree.



About the Authors

William M. Ferriter uses his 29 years of experience as a full-time classroom teacher to design professional development sessions for educators on topics ranging from establishing professional learning communities and effective systems of intervention to integrating meaningful differentiation, extension, and student-involved assessment opportunities into classroom instruction.

Mike Mattos is an internationally recognized author, presenter, and practitioner who specializes in uniting teachers, administrators, and support staff to transform schools by implementing response to intervention and professional learning communities.

Rob J. Meyer is an experienced educator currently serving as the director of teaching and learning at Beaver Dam Unified School District in Wisconsin. With more than 18 years in education, he previously served as a teacher of social studies, an assistant principal at the secondary level, and a principal at the primary level.

About Solution Tree

For over 25 years, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 60,000 educators attending professional development events and more than 12,000 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 600 titles , along with hundreds of videos and online courses, and is the creator of Global PD Teams and Avanti , online learning platforms that facilitate the work of teachers and educators. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram . Learn more about Solution Tree .

