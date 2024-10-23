(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (“Acadia” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: ACHC). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Acadia's business model centered on holding vulnerable people against their will in its facilities, including in cases where it was not medically necessary to do so; (2) while in Acadia facilities, many patients were subjected to abuse; and (3) Acadia deceived insurance providers into paying for patients to stay in its facilities when it was not medically necessary.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 16, 2024.

