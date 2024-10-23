Royal Court Chief Highlights Jordan's Efforts In Supporting Palestinians In Meeting With Local Community Leaders

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Tuesday met with a delegation of local council members, mukhtars [notables] and dignitaries at the Royal Hashemite Court.

Issawi stressed that Jordan, under the leadership of King Abdullah, will continue to support the Palestinians and exert all efforts to reach an end to the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza, and continue supplying Palestinians with relief and humanitarian aid.

He said that Jordan has been the "bravest" in its positions in favour of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and the first to send aid to them.

Issawi stressed that the Kingdom will not accept any settlement of the Palestinian issue at its expense or at the expense of its national interests, and will not accept under any circumstances any solution that does not fulfil the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

He also highlighted key points from the King Abdullah's speech at the UN General Assembly, where His Majesty called for an immediate end to the violence and destruction facing Palestinians as a result of Israeli war crimes.

Issawi also stressed Jordan's proactive response, noting that the Kingdom was the first to send aid and medical convoys by land and air, and set up field hospitals upon Royal directives.

Issawi also highlighted the airdrop operation in which the King participated, despite its risks, and the "Restoring Hope" initiative to provide prosthetics to over 14,000 individuals who lost limbs.

He also mentioned preparations for a maternity and neonatal field hospital to be sent to Khan Younis in Gaza.

Issawi also commended the efforts of Her Majesty Queen Rania, HRH Crown Prince Hussein, and HRH Princess Salma in supporting the Palestinian people and raising awareness of their plight.

On Lebanon, Issawi reiterated Amman's solidarity with Beirut, reiterating the Kingdom's support for Lebanon's sovereignty, security and stability.

The delegates expressed pride in His Majesty's stances on Arab issues, mainly the Palestinian cause, voicing their unwavering support for King Abdullah in facing regional challenges.