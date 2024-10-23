Mayer Mizrachi Cancels Current Contract For Specialized Christmas Lights And Parade?

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The mayor of the Panama's capital city,

Mayer Mizrachi,

decided not to continue with the contract that he would sign with the

Consorcio Brillando 2024, made up of the companies

Festieventos, SA

and

Grupo Pompa, SA, to be in charge of the lighting and Christmas parade for 2024 in Panama City, at a cost of $1,498,000.

Through No. 088 of the Mayor's Office of Panama, dated October 8, Mizrachi cancelled the direct contract that he had initiated.

These companies had been selected for“their extensive experience in carrying out this type of service.”

During the previous administration, they were in charge of the parade and the installation of the lighting.

However, the Mayor's Office did not proceed with this“exceptional contractor procedure” because it did not yet have the authorization of the National Economic Council (CENA).

The mayor alleged in the resolution that it is a well-known fact that the Mayor's Office of Panama has the firm intention of providing a recreational and celebratory activity such as Christmas, and has received“great support from the private sector for the realization of the activities of the celebration of Christmas 2024.”



In fact, for several days now, it has been promoting on its social networks various ideas that could be implemented for the month of December and inviting private companies to sponsor them.

He announced, for example, that a bank will be in charge of the drone show.

The parade is currently scheduled for December 15 on 50th Street, under the name

'City of Stars'.