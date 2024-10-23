Mckinney Divorce Firm, The Ramage Law Group, Recognized By Inc. 5000 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ramage Law Group is proud to announce that it has been named on the 43rd edition of the 5000 list for 2024. This impressive honor is reserved for the fastest-growing private companies in the country, and it demonstrates the standard that the Ramage Law Group has set for divorce and family law practice. This recognition comes after the McKinney divorce firm achieved 113% growth over the last three years.

By earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, the Ramage Law Group has reached a new benchmark as a business and a family law and divorce firm. Not only does this distinction showcase the hard work and commitment that founding attorney Sharon Ramage has put into building her practice, but it also emphasizes her devotion to helping Texas families when they need it most. The time and effort that Attorney Ramage's team has put into building trust with their clients and earning countless referrals has played a significant role in reaching this level of growth.

Ramage Law Group's primary priority is helping families navigate the legal process and providing guidance as they address complex issues. Whether Sharon Ramage is helping couples facing divorce, working with parents to establish child custody arrangements, or addressing matters related to special education, her team extends their utmost compassion to the firm's clients. They devote all available resources to the spouses, parents, and children they represent.

About The Ramage Law Group

Sharon Ramage opened the Ramage Law Group over 30 years ago with the goal of offering Texas families a beacon of hope when facing some of life's hardest challenges. As a former social worker, Attorney Ramage has an immense passion for protecting children and providing much-needed guidance to parents. Joined by her astute team of attorneys, Ms. Ramage handles a wide array of cases, including high-conflict divorces, child custody disputes, child support, and other complex family matters.

