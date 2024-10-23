Medical School Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Campus In St. Vincent In Honor Of 25Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr Guha Ribbon Cutting

SJSM Campus

Saint James School of (SJSM) is proud to announce the grand opening of its new campus in the Golden Vale neighborhood of St. Vincent.

- Shirsha Guha, COO of SJSMPARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new campus in the Golden Vale neighborhood of St. Vincent. This event, held on October 17, 2024, coincides with the celebration of the school's 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of delivering excellence in medical education. The ceremony was graced by the Honorable Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, alongside other distinguished government officials.As part of the festivities, SJSM unveiled a commemorative plaque, expressing its deep gratitude to the government and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for their steadfast support in realizing this remarkable achievement.The new campus features a state-of-the-art, 5,500 square-foot building with classrooms and administrative offices, complemented by a 4,500 square-foot outdoor amphitheater designed to foster collaborative learning and community engagement. This project represents the first phase of a broader development plan, with phase two scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.Designed by the acclaimed Argo Design Studio and constructed by Apollo Group, the new facility reflects SJSM's dedication to academic innovation and growth.Mrs. Shirsha Guha, Chief Operating Officer of SJSM, shared her excitement:"The opening of this new campus is the perfect way to celebrate our 25th anniversary, highlighting our evolution and unwavering commitment to our students and community. This campus is more than just a building-it embodies our mission to provide world-class medical education in an environment that nurtures academic and personal growth. We are immensely grateful to the government and the people of St. Vincent for their support in making this vision a reality."The 25th anniversary of SJSM marks a significant milestone in its journey to becoming a leading institution for medical education in the Caribbean. With phase two of the campus development on the horizon, SJSM looks forward to continuing its mission of shaping future healthcare leaders, in partnership with the vibrant St. Vincent community.

Dan Cuckovic

Saint James School of Medicine

+ +1 8473759121

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

SJSM 25 Year Celebration and Campus Grand Opening

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.