Baader Bank launches interest account in B2B depot business

23.10.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Baader Bank launches interest account in B2B depot business Baader Bank is further developing its product portfolio and is now offering its B2B account partners the features of an interest account for retail customers. Baader Bank is thus expanding its offering to include services that are not specifically related to security trading. 'We were able to quickly implement the product expansion to launch the interest account in the market. This shows that as Baader Bank we are able to realise product enhancements in the sense of our partners and customers in an efficient and market-oriented manner,' says Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader Bank AG. With the interest account, Baader Bank is substantially expanding its product range in the cooperation partner business and thus increasing its overall market appeal for its business partners in the areas of online brokers and online wealth managers, as well as for online banks and traditional wealth managers. The interest account has recently become available through a first cooperation partner, Smartbroker+. All other Baader Bank cooperation partners will gradually be enabled to start using it. Baader Bank manages the customer's assets and the money in the interest account is available at all times so that transfers can be made to the internal cash account on the same day. The current range of products offered by Baader Bank is to be expanded in the near future to include further overnight and time deposit products with regard to the account and securities account management product group.

About Baader Bank AG: Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.

