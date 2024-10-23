EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

IVU expands into India

23.10.2024 / 15:18 CET/CEST

Reliable, safe, digital: the new regional high-speed railway from Delhi to Meerut will, in future, use the integrated IVU software from IVU Traffic Technologies AG for planning and scheduling its staff. This is the first time that the Berlin-based company has had an active presence in the world's most populous country.



Please find more information about this project in our latest press release.









