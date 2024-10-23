Date
10/23/2024 2:13:07 PM
|
EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IVU expands into India
23.10.2024 / 15:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Reliable, safe, digital: the new regional high-speed railway from Delhi to Meerut will, in future, use the integrated IVU software from IVU Traffic Technologies AG for planning and scheduling its staff. This is the first time that the Berlin-based company has had an active presence in the world's most populous country.
Please find more information about this project in our latest press release .
23.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|
| Bundesallee 88
|
| 12161 Berlin
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 (0)30 85906-0
| Fax:
| +49 (0)30 85906-111
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE0007448508
| WKN:
| 744850
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 2014621
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN23102024004691010666ID1108812303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.