Invibes Advertising NV / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarter Results

Invibes Advertising : A 4% growth in Q3 2024 sales.

23.10.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Press release



A 4% growth in Q3 2024 sales



London, 23 rd October 2024 - Invibes Advertising (Invibes), an advanced company specialising in digital advertising, has published its sales figures for the 3rd quarter of 2024.

Unaudited consolidated figures,

in €K 2023 [1] 2024 1 Δ 1st quarter 5,202 5,493 +6% 2nd quarter 6 754 6,243 -8% 3rd quarter 5,854 6,071 +4% TOTAL 9 months 17,810 17,807 stable

Over the third quarter of 2024, Invibes recorded consolidated sales of €6.1m, an increase of +4% on the same period of 2023 on a pro forma basis1. Cumulative sales for the first nine months of 2024 were stable at €17.8m1. After a temporary dip in sales in the second quarter, business in France has returned to growth in the third quarter thanks to the rapid implementation of corrective measures by the Group, including targeted recruitment and the reorganisation of the sales team. Internationally, the 'scale-up' markets (Germany, UK, Italy, Belgium) remain dynamic, with further double-digit growth.

Integrating generative artificial intelligence at the heart of our solutions Advancing its strategic initiatives, Invibes unveiled an innovative approach in October at developing industry-specific solutions to address unique sector challenges, leveraging on generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). By combining the power of GenAI with the advertising creativity of its teams, Invibes creates hyper-personalized campaigns that significantly enhance audience engagement and maximize conversion rates. It positions advertisers at the forefront of digital advertising, offering them the opportunity to establish authentic and lasting connections with their consumers while seizing growth opportunities specific to their sector.

Continued development of vertical solutions with the launch of 'Invibes Fashion' Building on the success of Drive-to-Dealership for the automotive sector and Smart Targeting Travellers for the tourism sector, Invibes will shortly be launching 'Invibes Fashion', a solution tailored for fashion and luxury brands. Illustrating the strategy of integrating generative artificial intelligence into its solutions, 'Invibes Fashion' delivers hyper-personalised and engaging advertising campaigns, aligning with the expectations of consumers in this demanding sector. 'Invibes Fashion' aims to maximise advertisers' return on investment by combining advanced data analysis and customized personalisation. With 20% of its sales already generated by these vertical solutions, Invibes is accelerating the development of innovative offerings, tailored to the specific needs of each industry, to position its advertisers at the forefront of advertising innovation.

Strategic priorities In an economic environment that remains both challenging and demanding, Invibes will pursue its strategy based on 4 priorities:

The ongoing integration of generative artificial intelligence at the heart of its advertising solutions to enhance campaign personalisation and effectiveness, maximising return on investment for advertisers while increasing audience engagement.

The development of innovative vertical solutions tailored to the specific needs of each industry. Invibes plans to extend its offering with new vertical solutions, following the example of those already dedicated to sectors such as fashion, automotive and tourism, in order to provide tailor-made responses to the unique marketing challenges of each sector.

Targeted recruitment and vertical reorganisation of its sales teams: by specialising its sales teams by industry, Invibes will be able to better understand the issues specific to each sector, thus improving the effectiveness of advertising campaigns through highly personalised solutions. Geographic expansion, with the recent opening of offices in the United States and Singapore, which should soon contribute to Group sales. By leveraging these strategic levers, Invibes aims to boost the Group's future growth and consolidate its position as a leader in advertising innovation.



Next publication: sales for the 4th quarter 2024, on 22 January 2025 (after trading)

About Invibes Advertising Invibes Advertising (Invibes) is an international technology company specialising in digital advertising innovation. Founded on the philosophy that advertising efficiency comes from being truly innovative and naturally engaging to users, Invibes has developed an integrated technology platform for brands to reach consumers through impactful in-feed advertising. Invibes delivers advertising that creates positive attention by harnessing the power of big data, innovative in-feed formats, wide reach and extensive intelligence services. Pioneering the way in sustainable advertising, Invibes also offers a unique solution to offset campaign emissions through its Carbon-Neutral label. In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people. At Invibes we strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and #GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients. Want to hear more about Invibes? Visit: Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316)



Read our latest press releases at:



Follow the latest news about Invibes Advertising on: LinkedIn X



Follow the latest news about Invibes Advertising on: LinkedIn href='>@Invibes Advertisin X href='>@Invibes_adv



Financial & Corporate Contacts:

Kris Vlaemynck, co-CEO href="...">...



[1] After review by the Statutory Auditors, and to comply with current accounting rules, the deconsolidation of ML2Grow will only be effective from 1er April 2024. However, for comparison purposes and to reflect the new economic perimeter, sales at end September have been restated for ML2Grow for the years 2023 and 2024. Additional features:



File: 2024 10 23 - PR - Invibes Advertising_EN_final



End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Invibes Advertising NV Reigerstraat 8 9000 Gent Belgium E-mail: ... ISIN: BE0974299316 Listed: Paris EQS News ID: 2014663



End of News EQS News Service