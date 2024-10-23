Godaddy Eyes India As Key Growth Market With AI-Driven Solutions For Small Businesses

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 23 (KNN) India has emerged as the largest for GoDaddy International within its expanding global footprint, according to Laura Messerschmitt, President of GoDaddy International Independents.

The tech giant, known for its domain registration and web hosting services, reports that a significant 50 per cent of its new international customers, contributing to USD 400 million in revenue, hail from emerging markets.

Globally, GoDaddy boasts around 21 million customers and manages an impressive 82 million domains. In regions beyond the U.S., the company has successfully attracted 10 million customers, with India being a particularly crucial market.

Recently, GoDaddy launched Airo, an AI-powered tool designed to assist small business owners in establishing and enhancing their online presence.

"When we launched internationally in 2012, India was our first international market, where we also opened our first overseas office," Messerschmitt said. "The Indian market is vital for us, both in terms of customer base and employee talent.

Our AI solution was specifically tailored for India's landscape, which features approximately 48 million small businesses eager to go online."

GoDaddy's research indicates that 94 per cent of Indian small business owners believe that integrating AI into their operations would positively impact their profitability.

However, obstacles remain, as many entrepreneurs cite a lack of awareness about available AI solutions, uncertainty about their benefits, and concerns over implementation costs and time.

Selina Bieber, VP of International Markets at GoDaddy, remarked,“We see immense opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs in India looking to harness digital platforms. The potential in emerging markets is vast, particularly as much of the population is yet to come online.”

The company is actively working to lower entry barriers for customers who may lack technical expertise and seek affordable solutions. "Making opportunities accessible to everyone is the core value proposition of our product," Bieber added.

The Airo platform has already attracted over a million users, and its rollout is set to expand into GoDaddy's English-speaking markets, including India. Messerschmitt noted that GoDaddy is preparing to launch Airo in more than 90 additional countries with localized language support.

With 50 per cent of its customer base located outside the U.S., GoDaddy reported USD 1.4 billion in revenue internationally, serving over 150 markets across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and North America. The company boasts a customer retention rate exceeding 85 per cent.

(KNN Bureau)