MAS Financial Services Ltd. Q2FY25 PAT Jumps 25.31% To Rs. 77.62 Crores

The Board of Directors of MAS Services Limited (MAS Financial) (BSE: 540749, NSE: MASFIN), specialized in MSME financing, announced today the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024.





118 Quarters of Consistent Financial Performance is the testimony of the strong fundamentals of the company, which has been followed over more than two and half decades. We witnessed a healthy growth in business activities across the segments we serve, during the quarter. The consolidated disbursement was Rs. 3082.53 Crores during the quarter ended 30th September 2024.





Performance Highlights – (Consolidated)

MAS Financial Services Limited on a consolidated basis reports Assets under Management (AUM) of Rs. 11681.18 Crores and Profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs. 77.62 Crores for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 from Rs. 9547.07 Crores and Rs. 61.94 Crores respectively for the quarter ended 30th September 2023.





A Growth of 22.35 % in AUM and 25.31 % in PAT over the corresponding period of the previous year.





Performance Highlights – MAS Financial Services limited (Standalone)

MAS Financial Services Limited reports Assets under Management (AUM) of Rs. 11016.65 Crores and Profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs. 76.57 Crores for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 from Rs. 9046.19 Crores and Rs. 60.01 Crores respectively for the quarter ended 30th September 2023. The AUM as on 30th June 2024 was Rs. 10383.59 Crores. The standalone disbursement was Rs. 3022.13 Crores during the quarter ended 30th September 2024.







A Growth of 21.78 % in AUM and 27.60 % in PAT over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (including Tier II capital) as of 30th September 2024 stood at 26.52%. The Tier-I capital stood at 23.76%.

The portfolio quality remained stable and strong at 2.36% gross stage 3 assets and 1.57% net stage 3 assets of AUM as compared to 2.29% gross stage 3 assets and 1.52% net stage 3 assets of AUM as on 30th June 2024. The company continues to carry a management overlay of Rs.

17.60

Crores as on 30th September 2024, 0.20% of the on book assets.









(in Crores)