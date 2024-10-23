How Video AI Is Revolutionizing Customer Service And Engagement Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) How AI is Revolutionizing Customer Service and Engagement

By Veljko Petrović

With new technology, there are new methods of marketing. Once the internet was invented, fax machines were obsolete. In the same manner, the rise of AI has brought a lot of innovation to the world of marketing.

While we can't call AI a type of marketing technology, it can streamline and improve many marketing processes.

It's believed that AI can perform a lot of tasks better than humans. This is debatable, but it's certain that AI completes a lot of tasks faster than we do.

One of the most interesting improvements AI has brought is in the form of video and image marketing. This article will delve into the benefits that AI-generated videos bring to your marketing campaigns.

New forms of customer engagement

Video AI is making advanced types of customer engagement more accessible. There are a number of ways to use your video AI, starting from product tours to generating tutorials for your platform.

You can even leverage a free talking avatar creator to create an avatar for your business. Avatars can help you create your brand image and standardize the video content throughout your platform.

If you've ever had a problem with a certain software, you've likely searched for help on YouTube. Traditional methods of problem-solving often relied on text, which, while effective, lacked the immersive experience that video provides

However, the video you watched was probably someone with a poor microphone and screen resolution, yet they've solved your problem.

With video AI , you'll be able to create high-quality tutorials for your platform. This makes your business seem professional and reliable, boosting your customer engagement.

Video vs. Audio vs. Text Content

Each type of content has its place in the context of customer service. However, let's go through the pros and cons of each:

: This type of content was considered a go-to for decades. Text content is easy to update, and it's often presented in the form of FAQs and email support. It's cheap to produce, yet it lacks engagement. Furthermore, it has a DIY component, often relying on the customer to be enough tech-savvy to follow the instructions properly.: Podcasts , voice assistants, and call support are often used for customer support. The first two choices are not as accessible as text and video, while call support requires you to have a team that's available 24/7.: The best of both worlds, video content provides users with tutorials that are easy to follow. It grabs attention and explains the problem and the solution in ways that the previous two methods can't. Video AI takes this to the next level, as you'll be able to mass-produce content. So for any question or problem, you'll be able to generate a relevant, short or long video.

Each of the three content types is used to provide support and engagement for the customer. However, videos are the most polished and reliable form of communicating the message to your customers.

With the element of avatar creation, you'll also define your brand better and attract new customers.

How AI streamlines video creation

The traditional way of creating videos requires camera equipment, editing software, and professional personnel that's experienced in video editing .

With AI-powered software for video generation, you'll be able to convert a simple script or data input and turn it into a polished video complete with animation, voiceover, and captions.

There's a price for each AI-generated video, but it's a lot cheaper than creating and editing your own. The videos will also be generated within minutes, or sometimes even instantly, allowing you to ramp up the speed of your marketing campaigns.

AI can also use behavioral analytics to generate videos based on your audience's preferences. Why not create an avatar and use it for all videos, making your company's image recognizable.

Ways to use your video AI content for customer engagement

There's a lot of information on the internet about AI content, but it boils down to the same message:“AI is good.” However, what's exactly good?

This next section explains the specific forms of video AI that your business can generate and use. Of course, there are many other ways to use your AI content, depending on your business size, industry, and product.

Product tours

If you're developing and offering an online product, chances are that people are going to want to learn more about it. A product tour is a form of onboarding, and it helps people understand its functionalities.

These videos can highlight the benefits, demonstrate specific use cases, and answer common questions, all while being tailored to individual viewer preferences.

Of course, product tours can't be completely generated by AI, as you must have a human record of the footage of the product use. But, besides that, you won't need a live salesperson to onboard clients each time.

Influencer marketing

With an avatar, you can basically create your own influencer. This allows you to conduct marketing operations on social media. Furthermore, your other video content will have the same persona present, allowing you to build a brand image.

Since generative AI can create videos quickly, you can jump on trends quickly. For example, you can create an influencer video on a topic such as Gen Z eating habits , as soon the term starts being searched for in high quantities.

Another way of leveraging video AI for influencer marketing is agreeing with a certain influencer to use their appearance for video content.

This way, you'll benefit from this collaboration without them having to spend their time on video creation and editing.

Product tutorials

Video AI can help you make product tutorials with ease. For each common problem, feature, and FAQ, you'll be able to quickly create tutorial videos. Pair them with an avatar, and you'll make personalized customer support.

Furthermore, this will save you money, as you won't have a high need for live customer support or chatbots.

Marketing videos

Whenever you start a new marketing campaign, you'll be able to quickly generate videos and launch them. For example, if a new global meme becomes trending, making a real video about it will require quickly contacting the necessary personnel.

However, with a generated video, you'll be able to jump on the hype train quickly. Having the capability to quickly generate videos is especially important in the current landscape, as short-video marketing is on the rise.

Of course, video marketing can also be used as a part of email campaigns, personalized ads, and long-form content.

Content repurposing

We've already discussed the differences between audio, text, and video content. Let's say you have a knowledge base for your product.

To make the content up to date, you'll only have to input data in the AI tool for video generation, and you'll quickly repurpose it.

Over a period of time, repurposing your text content with AI tools can save you a lot of money and time, but it also offers significant value to your customers.

Audio content and blog posts can also be repurposed. From the SEO perspective, this is also a great move. Search engines promote video content as well now, and having a video version of a certain article can help you rank twice.

Downsides of video AI content

Like with any other form of marketing and trend, video AI content isn't perfect. Many people have started to resent the robotic voices of AI personas.

The lack of human touch in AI-generated content can often turn away people rather than engage with them.

Compared to traditional video recording and editing, AI content is far less professional and detailed. There are a lot of limitations to video AI content, and you won't be able to customize many aspects of the video.

Furthermore, one of the largest disappointments could be the amount of bugs and other technical problems in tools that offer AI-generated videos. There are great options on the market, but the bottom line is that they're far from perfect.

While AI content is much more affordable than creating real videos, purchasing or subscribing to such software is still a significant investment, especially for small businesses.

AI is revolutionizing content creation

Just because you've mentioned AI in your company's description doesn't mean that you'll skyrocket your marketing efforts. Furthermore, leveraging AI tools doesn't guarantee success in any way.

However, AI is making content creation easier and cheaper, and it allows you to focus your resources on other departments. In the long run, you'll be able to improve customer engagement and attract potential clients.

Make sure to understand the uses and downsides of video AI in order to maximize your potential. Don't overuse this type of content, but make sure to implement it in situations it suits well.

About the author : Veljko Petrović is an IT student who has successfully combined his passion for technology with his exceptional writing skills. As an emerging specialist in cybersecurity, he has completed several courses and has been published in notable blogs in the industry. In his free time, Veljko enjoys weightlifting, reading, and programming.

Veljko's LinkedIn page : ć-699ab0201/

Veljko's website :