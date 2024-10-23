Techmediabreaks Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) To Discuss Q3 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH)

is set to host a webcast call to discuss its third quarter 2024 results on November 7, 2024. Known for its popular dating platforms like Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid, Match Group operates in over 40 languages, catering to a global audience. The company will release its financial results and investor materials on November 6, 2024.

Match Group's financial metrics provide insight into its valuation. With a price-to-earnings (“P/E”) ratio of 15.26, the market values its moderately. This ratio helps investors understand how much they are paying for each dollar of earnings. A price-to-sales ratio of 2.79 indicates the market's valuation of its revenue, showing how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of sales.

The enterprise value to sales ratio of 3.65 suggests how the market values Match Group relative to its sales, considering debt and excluding cash. This ratio is useful for comparing companies with different capital structures. The enterprise value to operating cash flow ratio of 12.94 indicates how the market values the company's operating cash flow, which is crucial for assessing financial health.

Match Group's earnings yield of 6.55% provides insight into the earnings generated from each dollar invested in the stock. This yield is a useful measure for comparing the profitability of different investments. Despite a negative debt-to-equity ratio of -29.73, which may indicate higher liabilities compared to equity, Match Group maintains a strong current ratio of 2.51, suggesting it can cover its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets.

About Match Group Inc.

Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Its global portfolio of brands includes Tinder(R), Hinge(R), Match(R), Meetic(R), OkCupid(R), Pairs(TM), PlentyOfFish(R), Azar(R), BLK(R), and more, each built to increase its users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through the company's trusted brands, it provides tailored services to meet the varying preferences of its users. Match Group's services are available in over 40 languages to users all over the world.

