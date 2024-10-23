Egypt Aims To Localise Pump Manufacturing In Cooperation With Turkey's Turbosan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) During his visit to the Turbosan Pump factory in Turkey, of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny met Sadat Oglu, the Chairperson of Turbosan Pump, to explore opportunities for transferring and localizing the pump needed for water and sewage projects, as well as the possibility of establishing a factory for the company in Egypt.

The minister emphasized the Egyptian government's interest in enhancing cooperation and partnerships with specialized Turkish factories to localize the industry domestically.

The Minister of also discussed the company's plans to establish a presence in Egypt through investments to build a factory producing all types of pumps.

Oglu confirmed that one of the current key objectives is to increase industrial and trade cooperation between Turkey and Egypt. He expressed the factory's aspiration to strengthen relations and enhance cooperation with the Egyptian Ministry of Housing, stating that there are plans to expand significantly in Egypt by forming partnerships with local and national companies to exchange expertise, transfer knowledge, and boost cooperation in pump manufacturing.

Turbosan representatives presented an overview of the factory's history, its branches worldwide, and its production capacity of various types of pumps, which are used in projects for drinking water stations, sewage treatment plants, water desalination, chemical injection, and the transport of sludge from purification and wastewater treatment processes. They also highlighted the advanced technologies adopted by the factory, along with the latest engineering software and modern equipment used in design and manufacturing.

El-Sherbiny discussed with the factory representatives the possibility of collaborating with all manufacturing entities in Egypt to leverage the expertise of local factories, their presence in the country, and their previous studies on local needs and specifications.

He highlighted the importance of studying the demands of the Egyptian and neighbouring markets and addressed the challenges facing the company's presence in Egypt, noting that the government has taken several measures and decisions to support and encourage investment in the country.

Deputy Minister of Housing Sayed Ismail stated that the ministry, in collaboration with its affiliated entities, has undertaken several measures, including updating technical specifications, standardizing the required equipment for project execution, and assessing the needs for the next five years. These steps aim to promote the localization of electromechanical equipment manufacturing.

Turbosan is one of the largest companies globally specializing in the design and production of pumps for agricultural irrigation, drinking water, sewage, and various industrial facilities. The company has been based in Turkey for nearly 50 years and has participated in the implementation of numerous drinking water and sewage projects in Egypt for over 25 years in collaboration with different entities affiliated with the ministry.

Turbosan manufactures all types of pumps used in drinking water and sewage projects, most notably submersible sewage pumps, which are in high demand for rural sewage projects under the Decent Life initiative, as well as high-pressure pumps used in desalination plants.



