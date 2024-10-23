Cabinet Welcomes Outcome Of Amir's Visits To Italy And Germany

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet applauded the outcome of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's state visit to the Italian Republic from Oct. 20 to 22, 2024, which was followed by the official visit to the Republic of Germany on Tuesday.

The Cabinet emphasized that HH the Amir's fruitful discussions with leaders of the two friendly countries, and the memoranda of understanding and cooperation that were exchanged during the visits, embodied the strong and solid established relations between the State of Qatar and both the Italian Republic and the Federal Republic of Germany, and the joint keenness on expanding and strengthening the bilateral ties and developing the strategic partnerships and mutual investments across various fields, in a way that serves the interests of peoples of the three countries, and contributes to achieving security, peace and stability in the region and the world.

The Cabinet praised HH the Amir's speech at the First Gulf Cooperation Council-European Union Summit, held at the EU headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 16, 2024.

The Cabinet noted that the joint statement of the summit reflected the visions included in HH the Amir's speech on the necessity and importance of enhancing cooperation, dialogue and coordination between the GCC and the European Union, in light of the security, political and economic dangers and challenges facing the world; and the positions emphasized by His Highness towards regional and international issues, especially the destructive war that Israel has been waging on the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

On the other hand, the Cabinet approved a draft Cabinet Decision restructuring the Climate Change and Clean Development Committee. The draft decision was prepared to replace Cabinet Decision No. (15) of 2011 establishing the Climate Change and Clean Development Committee and defining its terms of reference. It aims to prepare a national plan on climate change that keeps pace with the State of Qatars efforts to adapt to climate change and reduce its effects.

The Council also approved a draft decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry setting the framework of working hours in similar commercial, industrial and public establishments. The draft decision was prepared in implementation of the provisions of Law No. (5) of 2015 regarding similar commercial, industrial and public establishments and street vendors. It aims to enhance control and supervision over all types establishments, determine and organize working hours to ensure the availability of services and products at specific and known times, organize markets and prevent unfair competition between all types of establishments, protect workers rights and prevent them from being exposed to unfair or stressful working conditions, improve work efficiency and increase productivity, thus contributing to supporting the national economy.

The Cabinet approved a draft decision of the Minister of Municipality regarding the terms and conditions regulating the establishment of tourism activities in registered farms, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of agricultural activity and creating opportunities to increase farmers income.

The Cabinet decided to endorse the necessary measures to ratify the protocol amending the agreement between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Kingdom of Norway on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income, with the protocol, signed in Oslo on 29/6/2009.

The Cabinet also decided to approve a draft air services agreement between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the State of Libya, and a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation and joint news exchange between Qatar News Agency (QNA) and the Agency for Public Information (API) of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Cabinet reviewed the annual work report of the National Traffic Safety Committee for 2023, and the annual report of the Communications Regulatory Authority for 2023, and took the appropriate decision thereo

