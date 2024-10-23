Abbott And The Big Ten Conference Tackle U.S. Blood Shortages With First-Of-Its-Kind, Nationwide Blood Donation Competition, 'The We Give Blood Drive'

(MENAFN- 3BL) Abbott



To help address the greatest need for blood in a generation , Abbott, a global leader in blood testing, and the Big Ten are teaming up to host the first college conference-wide blood donation competition

The school that drives the most blood donations during the 2024 season will be honored by Abbott at the Discover Big Ten Football Championship Game with a $1 million donation to the school to advance student or community

Students, alumni and fans can donate blood on behalf of any of the 18 member schools at blood centers across the country; donation totals will be tracked live at BigTen/Abbott throughout the campaign Participants receive a free one-month subscription to B1G+ streaming service and are entered to win two tickets and a trip to the Big Ten Football Championship Game

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., and ROSEMONT, Ill., /3BL/ - Abbott (NYSE: ABT) is partnering with the Big Ten Conference and its 18-member university athletic departments to boost the U.S. blood supply through a blood donation competition. It will put rivalry and school spirit to the test as all of the schools compete to see who can donate the most blood, positively impacting lives across the country.

"The We Give Blood Drive" initiative is designed to motivate Big Ten students, alumni and fans to donate blood by tapping into school pride and devotion to their teams.

The competition comes at a time when the U.S. is experiencing one of the biggest blood shortages in a generation, in part due to the fact that the number of younger donors has declined sharply in recent years. The initiative aims to inspire young people to become life-long donors to ensure a stable blood supply, especially as older adults become unable to donate.

Blood donations are needed for a wide variety of medical reasons, including trauma and accident victims, mothers experiencing complications after childbirth, and individuals receiving cancer treatment. One donation can save up to three lives.

"The U.S. continues to experience ongoing blood shortages, and we knew as a leader in diagnostics and testing we had to do something powerful to draw in donors," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "What better way to inspire people to donate than tapping into rivalries between Big Ten schools and offering up a friendly competition. It's our hope we'll give the blood supply a significant boost while inspiring a future generation of blood donors."

The X ' s and O ' s

"The We Give Blood Drive" blood donation competition will run during the college football season, from Sept. 26 through Dec. 6, with the winner announced at the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 7 in Indianapolis. Donation totals will be tracked live at BigTen/Abbott throughout the campaign.

People who want to donate blood as part of the competition can learn more about eligibility, find participating local blood centers and validate their donation to count for their school of choice at BigTen/Abbott .

Mobile blood drives for students and faculty are planned on campuses throughout the season. If someone lacks a participating center near them, they may choose to donate blood at any center across the country and upload proof of donation. Everyone who participates in the competition also will receive a free one-month subscription to B1G+, the Conference's streaming service via an email after uploading their proof of donation. Participants will also be entered to win two tickets and a trip to the Big Ten Football Championship Game on Dec. 7.

The school credited with donating the most blood - each donation counts for 1 point - will be named "The We Give Blood Drive" champion. The winning school will receive $1 million to advance student or community health.

"We're grateful for Abbott's important work and partnership with the Big Ten Conference," said Tony Petitti, Big Ten Conference Commissioner. "Students, alumni and fans of Big Ten universities are known across the country for both their competitive and community spirit, giving us confidence this campaign will inspire them to donate blood, support their favorite Big Ten school and potentially save a life."

Abbott and the Big Ten also announced that Abbott has become the health sciences and diagnostics partner of the Big Ten Conference. Abbott's transfusion business helps screen the world's blood supply. Abbott has partnered with the multimedia rightsholders across each Big Ten campus – Learfield, Playfly Sports, and JMI Sports – to bring this national campaign to life.

For more information about "The We Give Blood Drive" and how to participate, visit BigTen/Abbott . To download media assets, click here .

About the Big Ten Conference:

The Big Ten Conference is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching and public service. Founded in 1896, the Big Ten has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, and the broad-based programs of the 18 Big Ten institutions provide direct financial support for more than 14,000 student-athletes. For more information, visit BigTen .

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

