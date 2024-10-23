Dow Pioneering Innovative Electronics Solutions For A Sustainable Future

MENAFN - 3BL) For more than 125 years, Dow has been at the forefront of innovation in materials science, and as the world continues to accelerate toward a more digital, more connected future, we will continue to drive innovation for a sustainable future.

I remember when getting in touch with family and friends in Shanghai required more than just a few taps on a smart phone. Now, staying connected is easier than ever – and our global digital transformation only continues to accelerate. Whether in business or for personal use, consumers demand communication technologies that are faster, sleeker and more reliable.

In my role at Dow, I see first-hand how our customers in the electronics industry are working to enable faster computing, more storage capacity and greater connectivity – all while designing personal devices that are thinner, lighter, foldable and wearable. At the same time, the growth of artificial intelligence, block chain and other cloud services is fueling demand for increased computing power in data centers. This presents a number of challenges for the industry, especially when it comes to producing technology that is more energy efficient and safer for the environment.

At Dow, we are committed to protecting the climate and delivering a more sustainable future through our materials science expertise. That's why we are working alongside our customers to develop electronics solutions that not only enhance product performance and improve reliability and efficiency, but also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enable the use of fewer critical resources.

Minimizing the environmental impact of data centers

The future of digital communications depends on reliable cloud and data centers. And as this industry continues to expand, so does its impact on the environment.

Data centers require a great deal of energy to operate and maintain. In 2022, data centers accounted for 2% of all global electricity usage. The United States is home to a third of the world's data centers, and those data centers could account for 6% of the nation's electricity usage by 2026. The push for more data, faster, means more heat – and that means more energy is required for data center cooling .

To help our customers reduce energy usage and improve performance, Dow provides a range of cooling solutions, including:



DOWSILTM Immersion Cooling Technology , which enables a revolutionary new cooling method through silicones chemistry. This low-carbon solution delivers optimal cooling and thermal management, while reducing costs and saving space.

DOWFROSTTM LC Heat Transfer Fluid, which enables efficient heat removal in datacom equipment cooling systems. DOWSILTM Thermal Conductive Material - Thermal Gel, Grease and Gum, a comprehensive portfolio to enhance heat dispassion and device reliability.

For more than 125 years, Dow has been at the forefront of innovation in materials science, and as the world continues to accelerate toward a more digital, more connected future, we will continue to drive innovation for a sustainable electronics future.

Joyce Liu, Global Marketing Director, Dow Consumer Solutions

About the author

Joyce Liu is the Global Marketing Director for Dow's Consumer Solutions (DCS) business. In this role, she is responsible for leading the global Consumer Solutions marketing team to drive short-term and long-term growth strategy, and collaborate cross-functionally to deliver on business objectives. Joyce joined Dow through the Dow Corning acquisition and has been a part of Team Dow for nearly 15 years, holding a variety of marketing and commercial leadership roles including Marketing Director for Greater China for DCS and Global Director of Marketing Excellence for Dow. Her personal interests are traveling, exploring different cultures and wine tasting.