Data unveils new insights into for type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular, kidney and liver diseases

Cardiometabolic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and MASH, are increasing in prevalence in the U.S. and are associated with high burden and increased medical costs1-4 Multiple presentations planned at Kidney Week 2024,

ObesityWeek®, The Liver Meeting®, and American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2024 PLAINSBORO, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo

Nordisk today announced that new clinical trial data

spanning the company's research and industry-leading cardiometabolic portfolio, will be presented across four medical congresses, building on the company's focus on driving change to defeat serious chronic disease and improve patient care. These upcoming presentations will add to the data about semaglutide's effects on cardiometabolic conditions and build on previously presented findings. "Cardiometabolic diseases represent some of the most significant health challenges facing the world today. Our cardiometabolic research is deepening our understanding of the interconnected nature of chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular, kidney, and liver diseases," said Michelle Skinner, PharmD, Vice President, Medical Affairs at Novo Nordisk. "Through research, we aim to further explore treatment options for those most affected, aligning with our commitment to advance scientific frontiers in chronic disease management." A significant number of Americans are affected by cardiometabolic diseases, which have been on the rise during the last several decades.1 T2D and cardiovascular disease (CVD) are highly prevalent,5,6 and CVD is the leading cause of death in the U.S.7 Having either obesity or CKD increases the risk of developing interconnected cardiometabolic disease.8-10 The obesity epidemic also is contributing to the increasing global prevalence of MASH (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis), a serious chronic condition caused by the buildup of extra fat in the liver and characterized by liver inflammation and injury, with or without fibrosis.11-14 The totality of Novo Nordisk data to be presented at these upcoming congresses will further highlight Novo Nordisk's commitment to researching serious, chronic diseases. "Patients with cardiometabolic disease face a host of comorbid conditions. Improving care for them by helping reduce their risk of developing serious, potentially life-threatening complications is at the core of Novo Nordisk's research and development program, and this will be reflected in our upcoming data presentations," said Michelle Skinner. "We are excited to share our growing body of data investigating semaglutide and its potential to provide broader benefits to patients living with these common and intractable diseases." Select Novo Nordisk abstracts to be presented, these data for semaglutide are investigational: American Society of Nephrology, Kidney Week 2024, October 23 to 27 [San Diego]

Abstract Title Abstract presentation details Chronic Kidney Disease Impact of Semaglutide on Infections and COVID-19: Data from the FLOW Trial Late Breaking Oral Presentation October 25 4:50 PM PT Effect of Semaglutide on Mortality Outcomes in the FLOW Trial Late Breaking Oral Presentation October 25 5:00 PM PT Semaglutide Reduced Risks of Major Kidney Outcomes Irrespective of CKD Severity in the FLOW Trial Late Breaking Oral Presentation October 26 11:15 AM PT



ObesityWeek® 2024, November 3 to 6 [San Antonio]

Abstract Title Abstract presentation details Obesity Effects of Semaglutide 2.4 mg on Healthcare Costs in Patients With

Obesity and

ASCVD (SHINE‐ASCVD) Poster‐086 November 3 7:30 – 8:30 PM CT Semaglutide Effect on Knee Osteoarthritis Pain and Walking Distance

by Age, Sex and Weight Loss Poster‐095 November 3 7:30 – 8:30 PM CT A Real‐World Analysis of Clinical Outcomes in Patients Using

Semaglutide 2.4 mg for 12 Months Poster‐106 November 3 7:30 – 8:30 PM CT Semaglutide Reduces Hospital Admissions in Patients with Obesity or

Overweight and Established

CVD Oral Presentation November 3 2:30 – 2:45 PM CT The SELECT CVOT: Old Lessons and New Learnings Oral Presentation November 4 10:00 – 11:30 AM CT Real‐World Life Expectancy and Cardiovascular Event‐Free Life‐Year

Gains With

Semaglutide in the UK Poster‐ 423 November 4 2:30 – 3:30 PM CT

The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (The Liver Meeting ® ) 2024, November 15 to 19 [San Diego]

Abstract Title Abstract presentation details Obesity Semaglutide improves liver enzymes and fatty liver index in patients

with obesity and cardiovascular disease – results from the SELECT

trial To be announced

Non-Product Exploring Predictors of Rapid Progression to Major Adverse Liver

Outcomes in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease To be announced

Understanding Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis:

Differences in Clinical and Demographic Characteristics Across Racial

and Ethnic Groups To be announced

American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024, November 16 to 19 [Chicago]

Abstract Title Abstract presentation details Obesity Semaglutide and cardiovascular outcomes by blood pressure in the

SELECT trial Moderated Digital Poster- MDP747 November 17 3:55 – 4:00 PM CT Semaglutide Improves Cardiovascular Outcomes in Patients with a

History of Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery and Overweight or

Obesity: The SELECT Trial Oral Presentation- 4171808 November 18 1:30 – 1:41 PM CT Type 2 Diabetes Persistence to once weekly GLP-1 RAs is associated with lower risk of

MI, stroke, and 2-point MACE among patients with T2D and

ASCVD in

the real world Moderated Digital Poster- MDP1020 November 17 9:50 – 9:55 AM CT Chronic Kidney Disease Benefits of Semaglutide on Chronic Kidney Disease Outcomes by

Cardiovascular Status or Risk in the FLOW trial Oral Presentation- 4171199 November 18 2:04 – 2:16 PM CT Non-Product Estimating obesity-attributable cardiovascular disease burden in the

United States: a

Bayesian network analysis Poster- Sa3003 November 16 10:30 – 11:30 AM CT Prevalence and Clinical Characteristics of US Patients with Systemic

Inflammation and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease with or

Without Chronic Kidney Disease Poster- Mo1004 November 18 10:30 – 11:30 AM CT

About Cardiometabolic Diseases

Cardiometabolic diseases encompass some of the most significant health challenges facing the world today. These common conditions, which often overlap and can coexist in the same patient, include CVD and metabolic diseases, such as T2D, obesity, and MASH.15,16

A significant proportion of the cardiovascular risk associated with these diseases is attributable to shared metabolic risk factors.16 CVD accounts for around 70% of deaths in people living with obesity and is the leading cause of death in people with T2D, CKD and MASH.9,16, 17,18

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With its U.S. headquarters in

New Jersey

and commercial, production, and research facilities in seven states plus Washington DC, Novo

Nordisk employs approximately 8,000 people throughout the country. For more information,

References

