(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Data unveils new insights into treatment for type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular, kidney and liver diseases
Cardiometabolic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and MASH, are increasing in prevalence in the U.S. and are associated with high disease burden and increased medical costs1-4
Multiple presentations planned at Kidney Week 2024,
ObesityWeek®, The Liver Meeting®, and American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2024
PLAINSBORO, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo
Nordisk today announced that new clinical trial data
spanning the company's research and industry-leading cardiometabolic portfolio, will be presented across four medical congresses, building on the company's focus on driving change to defeat serious chronic disease and improve patient care.
These upcoming presentations will add to the data about semaglutide's effects on cardiometabolic conditions and build on previously presented findings.
"Cardiometabolic diseases represent some of the most significant health challenges facing the world today. Our cardiometabolic research is deepening our understanding of the interconnected nature of chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular, kidney, and liver diseases," said Michelle Skinner, PharmD, Vice President, Medical Affairs at Novo Nordisk. "Through research, we aim to further explore treatment options for those most affected, aligning with our commitment to advance scientific frontiers in chronic disease management."
A significant number of Americans are affected by cardiometabolic diseases, which have been on the rise during the last several decades.1 T2D and cardiovascular disease (CVD) are highly prevalent,5,6 and CVD is the leading cause of death in the U.S.7 Having either obesity or CKD increases the risk of developing interconnected cardiometabolic disease.8-10 The obesity epidemic also is contributing to the increasing global prevalence of MASH (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis), a serious chronic condition caused by the buildup of extra fat in the liver and characterized by liver inflammation and injury, with or without fibrosis.11-14 The totality of Novo Nordisk data to be presented at these upcoming congresses will further highlight Novo Nordisk's commitment to researching serious, chronic diseases.
"Patients with cardiometabolic disease face a host of comorbid conditions. Improving care for them by helping reduce their risk of developing serious, potentially life-threatening complications is at the core of Novo Nordisk's research and development program, and this will be reflected in our upcoming data presentations," said Michelle Skinner. "We are excited to share our growing body of data investigating semaglutide and its potential to provide broader benefits to patients living with these common and intractable diseases."
Select Novo Nordisk abstracts to be presented, these data for semaglutide are investigational:
American Society of Nephrology, Kidney Week 2024, October 23 to 27 [San Diego]
|
Abstract Title
|
Abstract presentation details
|
Chronic Kidney Disease
|
Impact of Semaglutide on Infections and COVID-19: Data from the
FLOW Trial
|
Late Breaking Oral Presentation
October 25
4:50 PM PT
|
Effect of Semaglutide on Mortality Outcomes in the FLOW Trial
|
Late Breaking Oral Presentation
October 25
5:00 PM PT
|
Semaglutide Reduced Risks of Major Kidney Outcomes Irrespective of
CKD Severity in the FLOW Trial
|
Late Breaking Oral Presentation
October 26
11:15 AM PT
ObesityWeek® 2024, November 3 to 6 [San Antonio]
|
Abstract Title
|
Abstract presentation details
|
Obesity
|
Effects of Semaglutide 2.4 mg on Healthcare Costs in Patients With
Obesity and
ASCVD (SHINE‐ASCVD)
|
Poster‐086
November 3
7:30 – 8:30 PM CT
|
Semaglutide Effect on Knee Osteoarthritis Pain and Walking Distance
by Age, Sex and Weight Loss
|
Poster‐095
November 3
7:30 – 8:30 PM CT
|
A Real‐World Analysis of Clinical Outcomes in Patients Using
Semaglutide 2.4 mg for 12 Months
|
Poster‐106
November 3
7:30 – 8:30 PM CT
|
Semaglutide Reduces Hospital Admissions in Patients with Obesity or
Overweight and Established
CVD
|
Oral Presentation
November 3
2:30 – 2:45 PM CT
|
The SELECT CVOT: Old Lessons and New Learnings
|
Oral Presentation
November 4
10:00 – 11:30 AM CT
|
Real‐World Life Expectancy and Cardiovascular Event‐Free Life‐Year
Gains With
Semaglutide in the UK
|
Poster‐ 423
November 4
2:30 – 3:30 PM CT
The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (The Liver Meeting ® ) 2024, November 15 to 19 [San Diego]
|
Abstract Title
|
Abstract presentation details
|
Obesity
|
Semaglutide improves liver enzymes and fatty liver index in patients
with obesity and cardiovascular disease – results from the SELECT
trial
|
To be announced
|
Non-Product
|
Exploring Predictors of Rapid Progression to Major Adverse Liver
Outcomes in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease
|
To be announced
|
Understanding Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis:
Differences in Clinical and Demographic Characteristics Across Racial
and Ethnic Groups
|
To be announced
American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024, November 16 to 19 [Chicago]
|
Abstract Title
|
Abstract presentation details
|
Obesity
|
Semaglutide and cardiovascular outcomes by blood pressure in the
SELECT trial
|
Moderated Digital Poster- MDP747
November 17
3:55 – 4:00 PM CT
|
Semaglutide Improves Cardiovascular Outcomes in Patients with a
History of Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery and Overweight or
Obesity: The SELECT Trial
|
Oral Presentation- 4171808
November 18
1:30 – 1:41 PM CT
|
Type 2 Diabetes
|
Persistence to once weekly GLP-1 RAs is associated with lower risk of
MI, stroke, and 2-point MACE among patients with T2D and
ASCVD in
the real world
|
Moderated Digital Poster- MDP1020
November 17
9:50 – 9:55 AM CT
|
Chronic Kidney Disease
|
Benefits of Semaglutide on Chronic Kidney Disease Outcomes by
Cardiovascular Status or Risk in the FLOW trial
|
Oral Presentation- 4171199
November 18
2:04 – 2:16 PM CT
|
Non-Product
|
Estimating obesity-attributable cardiovascular disease burden in the
United States: a
Bayesian network analysis
|
Poster- Sa3003
November 16
10:30 – 11:30 AM CT
|
Prevalence and Clinical Characteristics of US Patients with Systemic
Inflammation and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease with or
Without Chronic Kidney Disease
|
Poster- Mo1004
November 18
10:30 – 11:30 AM CT
About Cardiometabolic Diseases
Cardiometabolic diseases encompass some of the most significant health challenges facing the world today. These common conditions, which often overlap and can coexist in the same patient, include CVD and metabolic diseases, such as T2D, obesity, and MASH.15,16
A significant proportion of the cardiovascular risk associated with these diseases is attributable to shared metabolic risk factors.16 CVD accounts for around 70% of deaths in people living with obesity and is the leading cause of death in people with T2D, CKD and MASH.9,16, 17,18
About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With its U.S. headquarters in
New Jersey
and commercial, production, and research facilities in seven states plus Washington DC, Novo
Nordisk employs approximately 8,000 people throughout the country. For more information,
visit novonordisk-us ,
Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn ,
and YouTube .
_______________
References
Reiter-Brennan C, Dzaye O, Davis D, et al. Comprehensive care models for cardiometabolic disease. Curr Cardiol Rep. 2021;23(3):22. Published 2021 Feb 24. doi:10.1007/s11886-021-01450-1.
Jardim TV, Mozaffarian D, Abrahams-Gessel S, et al. Cardiometabolic disease costs associated with suboptimal diet in the United States: A cost analysis based on a microsimulation model.
PLoS Med. 2019;16(12):e1002981. Published 2019 Dec 17. 1371/journal.1002981.
MedlinePlus: Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Available at:
. Last Accessed October 2024.
American Liver Foundation. NASH definition & prevalence. Last updated July 2, 2021. Last accessed: October 2024. Available at:
.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Type 2 Diabetes. Last accessed September 2024. Available at:
.
Roth GA,
Mensah GA, Johnson CO, et al. Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases and Risk Factors, 1990-2019. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2020;76(25):2982-3021. 1016/j.2020.11.010.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Leading Causes of Death. Last accessed: September 2024. Available at:
Valenzuela PL, Carrera-Bastos P, Castillo-García A, et al. Obesity and the risk of cardiometabolic diseases.
Nat Rev Cardiol. 2023;20(7):475-494. doi:10.1038/s41569-023-00847-5.
Jankowski J, Floege J, Fliser D, Böhm M, Marx N: Cardiovascular disease in chronic kidney disease: pathophysiological insights and therapeutic options. Circulation. 2021, 143:1157-72. 10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.120.050686.
Sanyal AJ, Husain M, Diab C, et al. Cardiovascular disease in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis compared with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease and other liver diseases: A systematic review. Am Heart J Plus. 2024;41:100386. Published 2024 Mar 24. 1016/j.2024.100386.
Global Liver Institute. The language of NASH. Accessed August 29, 2023. .
Chalasani N, Younossi Z, Lavine JE, et al. The diagnosis and management of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease: practice guidance from the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases. Hepatology. 2018;67(1):328-357.
Estes C, Razavi H, Loomba R, Younossi Z, Sanyal AJ. Modeling the epidemic of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease demonstrates an exponential increase in burden of disease. Hepatology. 2018;67(1):123-133.
Younossi ZM, Koenig AB, Abdelatif D, Fazel Y, Henry L, Wymer M. Global epidemiology of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease-Meta-analytic assessment of prevalence, incidence, and outcomes. Hepatology. 2016;64(1):73-84.
Marassi M, Fadini GP. The cardio-renal-metabolic connection: a review of the evidence. Cardiovasc Diabetol. 2023 Jul 31;22(1):195. doi: 10.1186/s12933-023-01937-x. PMID: 37525273; PMCID: PMC10391899.
Shroff H, VanWagner LB. Cardiovascular Disease in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis: Screening and Management.
Curr Hepatol Rep. 2020;19(3):315-326. doi:10.1007/s11901-020-00530-0.
Khafagy R, Dash S. Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease: The Emerging Role of Inflammation.
Front Cardiovasc Med. 2021;8:768119. Published 2021 Oct 25. doi:10.3389/fcvm.2021.768119.
Ma,
CX., Ma, XN., Guan, CH.
et al.
Cardiovascular disease in type 2 diabetes mellitus: progress toward personalized management.
Cardiovasc Diabetol 21, 74 (2022). .
© 2024 Novo Nordisk
All rights reserved.
US24OB00483
October 2024
SOURCE Novo Nordisk Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN23102024003732001241ID1108812159