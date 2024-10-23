(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canada's leading lung organization supports and urges policy reforms through building codes, lung cancer screening and taxation policies

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lung Health Foundation (LHF), the premier resource on lung health for all Canadians, is urging all Canadians to act on findings presented in the 2024 Cross-Canada Survey of Radon Exposure in the Residential Buildings of Urban and Rural Communities , issued today by the Evict Radon National Study.

LHF currently spearheads the National Lung Health Alliance (NLHA), a pan-Canadian group of provincial lung organizations and national lung health charities. Since formation, NLHA has advocated for innovative solutions to encourage radon testing and mitigation, such as tax credits and integration into the Canada Greener Homes Grant program.

LHF is calling on the federal and provincial governments to find innovative solutions to curb the rise of radon levels in our homes. "With the release of the Cross-Canada Radon Report, LHF is sounding the alarm on radon exposure, driving national awareness to eliminate this significant risk factor for lung cancer and protect the health of Canadians," says Jessica Buckley, President and CEO of the Lung Health Foundation. "Access to lung cancer screening is woefully inadequate, and nowhere in Canada is lifetime radon exposure assessed as a risk factor for screening eligibility. This report could change that. The data clearly demonstrates the danger we face without robust investments in lung cancer screening programs."

On December 4, 2024 from 1 pm to 2:30 pm ET, Dr. Aaron Goodarzi, LHF Radon Advisor and Scientific Director of the Evict Radon National Study will present the findings of the“2024 Cross-Canada Survey of Radon Exposure in the Residential Buildings of Urban and Rural Communities” as part of LHF's Breathe Change Policy Series. “ Understanding Canada's radon gas exposure crisis: ​ The non-smoking gun of contemporary Canadian lung cancer” is a free and accessible virtual session that will be of special interest to policymakers, public health and real estate professionals, homeowners and property managers.

“The bottom line is that our risk for radon exposure has never been higher – and it's important to note that the ground has not changed. What's changed is what sits on top of the ground, because we are building houses differently over time,” says Dr. Goodarzi.“Newer houses are home to younger people by almost a decade. Canadian adults are having their kids in houses with the highest rate of radon exposure. It's the worst-case scenario.”

“The positive news is that radon exposure is something we can fix, both on an individual level and on a policy level,” says Buckley.“Dr. Goodarzi and his team are shining a light on this poorly understood lung health threat, and we think it will inspire a record-breaking number of Canadians to test their homes and workplaces.”

LHF's Radon Action Advice

LHF urges all Canadians to reduce their lifetime lung cancer risk by taking the following action:

You can test your home by purchasing an at-cost test kit through the Evict Radon National Study. This will not only identify your personal risk, but also help contribute to a better understanding of radon exposure in Canada. The Evict Radon National Study is a non-profit organization supported by peer-reviewed competitive grants from multiple Canadian agencies. They distribute radon test kitsand do not take a profit from any kits sold. Order yours here .If your radon levels test high, the next step is professional mitigation. You can find a licensed mitigator here. There are also programs in place to provide financial support for mitigation here .about radon and its link to lung cancer.

About Lung Health Foundation:

The Lung Health Foundation is the premier resource on lung health for all Canadians. With a focus on research, education, and advocacy, the Foundation works tirelessly to prevent lung disease, help people manage their lung conditions, and promote policy change to create a world where everyone can breathe easier. The Lung Health Foundation encourages individuals to connect with their Lung Health Line for one-on-one advice from Certified Respiratory Educators. For assistance, call 1-888-344-LUNG, email ... , or engage in live chat at lunghealth.ca





