INTRODUCING THE 'BOOK OF YOU:' PERSONALIZED GENETIC INSIGHTS FOR BETTER HEALTH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DRC Ventures ' new genetic testing solutions unlock the power of DNA.



DRC Ventures is proud to present the 'Book of You,' a new genetic testing service that provides a comprehensive analysis of current conditions. The company's genetic tests utilize advanced to examine key, actionable genes to offer a personalized approach to everyday performance, wellness, and longevity.



The 'Book of You' provides insights into the following areas through five tailored genetic programs:



DRC-GxNutrient - The DRC-GxNutrient program analyzes genetic predisposition to absorbing essential micronutrients. Even a well-balanced diet may not guarantee optimal nutrient absorption at the cellular level. By understanding how the body processes vitamins and minerals, a more effective, DNA-based nutrition plan for better overall health can be developed.



DRC-GxSlim - This program tailors weight management strategies to an individual's unique genetic makeup. By revealing the body's response to diets, exercise, and micronutrient intake, this program provides personalized diet and exercise recommendations based on DNA. This science-backed approach ensures long-term success in achieving and maintaining optimal weight.



DRC-GxPerform - Designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, the DRC-GxPerform program is a DNA-based athletic performance solution that helps optimize workouts and recovery routines. By analyzing factors like muscle building, cardiovascular fitness, fat burning, and nutrient utilization, this program provides the insights needed to push physical limits while minimizing injury risks.



DRC-GxRenew - The DRC-GxRenew program offers a comprehensive solution for healthy aging. Based on an individual's genetic profile, it provides detailed recommendations on nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle choices. From sun sensitivity and skin aging to exercise motivation and sleep duration, this program addresses key factors that influence how well an individual ages.



DRC-GxCBD - In response to growing interest in CBD, the company has developed DRC-GxCBD, a personalized genetic analysis that evaluates how DNA influences response to CBD. By understanding the body's CBD metabolism, pain and stress tolerance, and sleep patterns, this program offers a customized approach to integrating CBD into a wellness routine.



Each genetic program offers a deep dive into how DNA influences the body's natural responses, empowering individuals with the knowledge to make informed decisions about health and lifestyle. Whether the goal is to lose weight, improve athletic performance, age gracefully, or enhance wellness through CBD, the 'Book of You' provides the insights needed to succeed.



“Your DNA is the key to unlocking your best self,” said Dr. Christina Rahm, Chief Science Formulator at The Root Brands .“With the 'Book of You,' we are offering individuals the opportunity to take control of their health and well-being with strategies uniquely designed for them.”



For more information, please visit .



###



About DRC Ventures

DRC Ventures is a global leader in health, wellness, and science-driven solutions. Through a combination of cutting-edge research and personalized approaches, DRC Ventures strives to enhance the quality of life for individuals worldwide. From genetic testing to nutraceuticals, our commitment to innovation is changing the landscape of modern health care.



About The Root Brands

The Root Brands is a leading health and wellness company managed by DRC Ventures that offers a range of products designed to detoxify, nourish, and energize the body. With a commitment to purity, quality, and effectiveness, The Root Brands is changing the landscape of health care, one product at a time.



We do not claim or imply our products prevent, treat, or cure any illness, disorder, or disease. We focus on the ROOT cause to support individual pathways to create Greatness.



Medical Disclaimer-The information provided is for educational purposes only. It is not intended as medical advice or a substitute for the medical advice of a physician or other qualified health care professionals. This information is not to be used for self-diagnosis. Always consult a doctor for medical advice or information about diagnosis and treatment. Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. ROOT is a company founded on improving understanding of how toxins and chemicals can harm health. Instead of focusing on symptoms, ROOT targets the underlying root cause with natural wellness.

Emily Bergh

R Public Relations Firm

...

