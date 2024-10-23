(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE, BSE,

NYSE: INFY ), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled its new and expanded Living Labs, part of a of over 12 established centres globally, to help clients accelerate innovation and leverage emerging technologies for future-proofing their business. Infosys also announced a collaboration with University of Cambridge to establish a new AI Lab, aimed at harnessing the power of AI to drive positive impact for clients, academia, and students. United Kingdom's Minister for Digital Government and AI, Feryal Clark, University of Cambridge's Head of Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics, Professor Colm-cille Caulfield, and over 100 attendees including clients, and partners marked the opening of the Living Labs with a tour of the facility and a live demonstration of its capabilities.

From Left to Right: Sushanth Tharappan, EVP & Head-HR, Infosys; Matthieu Caillat, Chief Operating Officer, AXA XL; Colm-cille Caulfield, Head of Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics, University of Cambridge; Feryal Clark, Minister for AI and Digital Government; Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys; and Howard Dawber, Deputy mayor of London for Business and Growth. (PRNewsfoto/Infosys)

The Infosys Living Labs located in London's world-renowned banking district of Canary Wharf will enable a confluence of digital technologies, business insights and human experience for clients and partners. A hub for innovation activities, it will help leverage solution accelerators, digital experiences, frameworks, and industry solutions to ideate, prototype, and test breakthrough ideas. A key focus at the Living Labs will be Enterprise AI, where clients can witness AI-driven digital transformation in action. This includes

Infosys Topaz , an AI-first

offering using generative AI technologies, and Infosys Cobalt , a cloud-powered solution that supports enterprises in building robust and scalable digital architectures. By offering interactive demonstrations, workshops, and personalized consultations, Infosys Living Labs will help organizations envision and implement their digital transformation strategies.

The education and research collaboration with University of Cambridge to establish a joint AI Lab will draw from Infosys' industry expertise and practical application of AI as well as Cambridge University's world-class education and research capabilities to help address real-world challenges. This new lab will also be a catalyst for cutting-edge research and innovation initiatives.

The London Living Labs and the AI Lab are housed within Infosys' new state-of-the-art premises spread over 25,000 sq. ft. with a capacity for 200 employees. Designed using biophilic principles, the new workplace seamlessly blends adaptive and modular design and sustainable practices to create a truly modern environment offering a range of creative and collaborative spaces. The premises have also received a Gold SKA Rating, the highest standard, in recognition of the facility meeting the most rigorous sustainability criteria focusing on energy efficiency, water use, waste management, and environmental impact. The office marks an important milestone in Infosys' journey of over 25 years in the UK.

Tarang Puranik, EVP and Head of Delivery for Europe, Infosys, said, "Our Living Labs in London will help enterprises adapt to rapidly changing business cycles and accelerate their digital transformation journey with strategic innovations leveraging Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt. London is a melting pot of some of the world's most forward-thinking and disruptive companies, and our commitment to be a major part of its technological evolution is outlined in this significant investment through our new state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, the launch of Infosys Living Labs and our AI Lab in collaboration with the University of Cambridge."

Minister for Digital Government and AI, Feryal Clark, said,

"We are putting the potential of AI at the heart of our plans to kickstart growth in the economy. I saw first-hand how Infosys' new London base will support organisations and researchers to get the most out of this technology, fuelling the new innovations which will deliver change for people up and down the country.

Our recent International Investment Summit secured £63 billion of investment from across the globe and this is further proof that we're continuing to go from strength to strength as a place to do business. By making the UK a magnet for investment, we're delivering on our promise to ensure British businesses are equipped with the backing they need for the long-term so they can fully embrace the tech revolution."

Colm-cille Caulfield, Head of Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics, and Co-Chair, Cambridge Centre for Data-Driven Discovery, University of Cambridge, said, "For centuries, Cambridge has been at the forefront of research in the mathematical sciences, and is playing a globally leading role in innovating, understanding and applying data-driven techniques such as AI for the benefit of humanity.

Our culture of open multi-disciplinary enquiry, with deep coupling between research, education, and real-world impact, resonates well with Infosys, and we are delighted to

strengthen our collaboration through this new AI Lab. Together, we have a great opportunity to push back the boundaries of knowledge, identifying new ways to harness the opportunities that AI brings to disruptive advances in science, in business, and in society. We can't wait to get to work."

