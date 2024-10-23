ATTO Xstreamcore 8100T And ET 8200T Intelligent Bridges Certified By Quantum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enhancing data backup and archive with certified connectivity solutions for easy setup and deployment

- Ryan Duffy, Director, Secondary Storage for QuantumAMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ATTO Technology , Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, proudly announces the certification of its XstreamCORE® 8100T and ET 8200T intelligent bridges by Quantum Corporation for integration with their industry-leading Quantum Scalar ® Tape Libraries, including the new Scalar i7 RAPTOR, and SuperLoader® 3 automated tape storage. This certification marks a significant enhancement in data management solutions, offering users greater flexibility and efficiency in their data storage strategies.ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T is a cost-effective, user-friendly bridging solution that transcends the limitations of traditional SAS architectures by connecting up to four SAS tape drives to a 10Gb iSCSI Ethernet network. This bridge simplifies SAS tape deployments while reducing costs, making it an ideal choice for environments where scalability, performance, and affordability are paramount.ATTO XstreamCORE ET 8200T meets the elevated storage demands of data centers using Quantum's tape libraries offering high-performance Ethernet connectivity for up to 16 SAS tape drives per bridge. This setup ensures robust data transport, backup, and management, tailored for high-capacity and high-performance needs in mid to large enterprises.Quantum Scalar Tape Libraries offer exceptional cost-effectiveness, durability, and reliability for backup and archive workflows, particularly as organizations retain more data for AI and analysis. The Scalar i3, Scalar i6, Scalar i6000, and Scalar i7 RAPTOR models, combined with the Quantum SuperLoader 3, provide powerful, low-cost solutions for organizations with demanding data storage needs. These libraries excel in handling large volumes of data, delivering air-gapped data protection, and maintaining long-term data integrity. Their advanced features and robust design make them ideal for businesses seeking efficient and secure data backup and archive solutions."We're excited to partner with ATTO Technology to bring even more simplicity and efficiency to our customers' data management workflows,” said Ryan Duffy, Director, Secondary Storage for Quantum.“The certification of their XstreamCORE bridges with our Scalar Tape Libraries and SuperLoader 3 reinforces our commitment to providing low-cost, scalable, and reliable solutions for organizations of all sizes."Evolutionary Tape Storage Solutions for Businesses and Media:.Cost-Effective and Scalable Data Backup: The 8100T for small to medium applications, the ET 8200T for large-scale operations, both ensuring reliable tape storage connectivity..Operational Efficiency: Simplifies data management across all scales..Network Optimization: Efficiently uses network resources for simple and secure connectivity..Data Management Flexibility: Supports businesses in managing backups and storage growth.“Quantum users can now reshape their data workflows with the added flexibility of Ethernet connectivity through XstreamCORE,” said Tim Klein, President and CEO of ATTO Technology.“This certification not only enhances our product's reach but also empowers Quantum users to simplify deployment and lower costs.”The XstreamCORE 8100T and XstreamCORE ET 8200T have been certified for use with all current Quantum Scalar Tape Libraries, including Scalar i3, Scalar i6, Scalar i6000, Scalar i7 RAPTOR along with the Quantum SuperLoader 3, providing a low-cost, durable solution for data storage.Read more about Quantum Scalar Tape Libraries with ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T solutions:Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more:

