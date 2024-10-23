(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meeting Pods by Pods Type, Capacity, Material Wood, Metal, Plastic and Others), Usage, Functionality, Application, End User, Region - Market Size, Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global meeting pods market is projected to grow from US$ 2.08 billion in 2023 to US$ 12.10 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 22.28%.

The meeting pods market is experiencing significant growth as businesses and organizations seek innovative solutions for privacy and productivity in open office environments. These compact, soundproof spaces provide a dedicated area for focused work, virtual meetings, and collaboration, addressing the challenges of noise and distractions in traditional office settings. With advancements in acoustic technology and ergonomic design, meeting pods offer enhanced comfort and functionality, making them a popular choice for modern workplaces.

The market is driven by increasing demand for flexible workspaces, remote working trends, and the need for efficient use of office space. Key players in the industry are continually innovating, offering customizable options and integrating advanced features such as video conferencing equipment and climate control. As the future of work evolves, meeting pods are poised to become a staple in creating productive and dynamic work environments.

Growth Influencers

The rise in remote work and flexible job arrangements has notably boosted the meeting pods market. As organizations adjust to new working models, the demand for specialized spaces that support both home and shared office environments has surged. Meeting pods have become essential for providing privacy and soundproofing, crucial for uninterrupted virtual meetings and collaborative tasks. Designed to minimize distractions and enhance productivity, these pods integrate advanced features such as acoustic insulation, ergonomic furniture, and state-of-the-art technology, which contribute to a professional remote work setup.

The shift towards remote and flexible work has spurred innovation, with meeting pods now offering high-quality video conferencing systems, climate control, and customizable interiors to suit various preferences. Increased competition among manufacturers has led to a wider range of options, catering to specific needs and aesthetic preferences. In open-plan offices, meeting pods offer a retreat from noise and interruptions, supporting focused work and privacy. This trend highlights the growing emphasis on creating functional and serene workspaces, positioning meeting pods as a key investment in modern work environments.

Segment Overview

The Meeting Pods market is categorized by Pods Type, Capacity, Material, Usage, Functionality, Application, and End-user.

By Pods Type



Acoustic Pods

Privacy Pods

Tele cubes

Booths

Pods

Collaborative Pods

Customizable Pods Others

In 2023, Acoustic Pods dominate the market with a 36.09% share, driven by the growing need for noise reduction and privacy in open office environments. These pods, made with sound-absorbing materials, are designed to block external noise, making them ideal for phone calls, video conferences, and focused work. Companies like Framery lead in this segment with models like the Framery Q Office Pod, which features advanced ventilation for optimal air quality. Meanwhile, Tele Cubes are gaining traction for remote work, offering compact, technology-equipped spaces designed to enhance video conferencing quality. Customizable Pods are also increasingly popular, providing flexible solutions tailored to specific needs or office layouts, catering to organizations seeking personalized workspace options.

By Capacity



Single Person

2-4 Person

5-8 Person 8+ Person

The 2-4 Person segment is dominating the market at 42.53% in 2023 due to its prevalence in both traditional and modern offices, enhancing collaboration and flexible work environments. For example, OfficePOD by OfficePOD Ltd offers a compact space for up to 4 people. The 5-8 Person segment is growing rapidly with a CAGR of 23.31%, meeting the demand for medium-sized collaborative spaces, as seen with Silent Room by Silen. Meanwhile, the 8+ Person segment is expanding as companies seek larger spaces for team meetings and workshops, exemplified by HushMeet by Hush Office. This trend reflects a shift towards flexible, adaptable workspaces.

By Material



Wood

Metal

Plastic Others

There is a growing trend toward eco-friendly options like sustainably sourced wood and recycled plastics, reflecting companies' commitment to environmental sustainability. Wood pods lead the market in 2023 due to their warm, inviting appearance and eco-friendly qualities, with leading brands like Framery integrating wood in their designs for a stylish, functional space.

Metal pods are gaining popularity for their modern, industrial look and durability, ideal for high-traffic areas and contemporary offices, as seen in BuzziSpace's BuzziHub. Plastic pods are valued for their cost-effectiveness and design flexibility, balancing affordability with modern aesthetics. Overall, material choices in meeting pods emphasize customization, durability, and alignment with office design preferences.

By Usage



Indoor Meeting Outdoor Meeting

Indoor meeting pods have historically dominated the market due to their adaptability and suitability for various office settings. They are particularly valued in modern, open-plan offices for their ability to provide privacy and noise reduction, creating quiet spaces for meetings, brainstorming, or individual work. Products like Framery Q and Hush Meet offer advanced acoustic insulation and ventilation, enhancing productivity within such environments.

However, the share of indoor pods is expected to slightly decline as outdoor meeting pods gain popularity, with a projected CAGR of 23.04%. These outdoor pods are increasingly sought after in urban and modern workplaces for their refreshing, natural settings that boost creativity and well-being. The rise of flexible and hybrid work models has heightened demand for both types of pods, catering to diverse working styles and environments.

By Functionality



Sound Proofing

Noise Cancelling

IoT Integration Others

In the global meeting pods market, the Sound Proofing segment leads with a 46.84% share in 2023, crucial for providing privacy and minimizing distractions in open-plan offices. While essential, its dominance may slightly decline as new functionalities gain prominence. IoT Integration is expected to see significant growth as smart technology becomes integral to modern offices, offering features like automated lighting, climate control, and enhanced connectivity.

Companies such as Room are incorporating IoT technology to streamline operations and improve user experiences. Additionally, Noise Cancelling pods are increasingly in demand as offices strive to create more effective work environments, especially in high-traffic areas. Products like BuzziSpace's BuzziHub use noise-cancelling technology to reduce background noise and enhance acoustic quality, addressing the need for better focus and comfort.

By Application



Coworking Space

Office Space

Public Space

Retail Space Others

The Office Space segment leads the global meeting pods market due to their role in providing private areas for team meetings and confidential discussions in both traditional and modern open-plan offices. Pods, such as those from Nook and Framery Q, enhance acoustic comfort and privacy in noisy office environments. In coworking spaces, meeting pods are in high demand for their ability to offer flexible, semi-private areas within shared environments, allowing for collaboration and quiet work without permanent partitions.

Additionally, the demand for meeting pods in public spaces is rising as venues like libraries and airports seek to offer users private, quiet areas amidst high-traffic zones. These pods cater to the need for privacy and effective communication in busy public settings.

By End-user



SMEs

Large Enterprises

Educational Institutes

Startups

Freelancers Others

In the Global Meeting Pods Market, the Large Enterprises segment holds the largest share, accounting for 42.27% in 2023, thanks to their expansive office spaces and substantial budgets. Major companies like IBM and Salesforce exemplify this trend, using meeting pods to create private, soundproof environments that enhance productivity and collaboration. IBM leverages pods to support its diverse workforce, while Salesforce integrates them into its innovative office design.

Conversely, the Startups segment is growing rapidly with a 23.52% CAGR, driven by the need for flexible and cost-effective workspace solutions. Startups such as WeWork and Stripe use meeting pods to provide adaptable spaces for their evolving needs, showcasing how these solutions cater to both established corporations and dynamic, growing businesses.

Regional Overview

Based on Region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

In 2023, North America leads the meeting pods market due to its sophisticated corporate environments and high adoption of modern office solutions. Companies like IBM and Salesforce exemplify this trend, using meeting pods to create soundproof, private spaces that enhance productivity and collaboration. IBM integrates pods to improve its extensive workforce's work environment, while Salesforce incorporates them in Salesforce Tower to support a dynamic work culture.

Furthermore, a study by Framery and CBRE reveals that office pods offer a cost-effective alternative to building new meeting rooms, with potential savings exceeding $30 billion by 2030. This cost-efficiency, combined with the ability to modernize outdated office spaces affordably, highlights the growing appeal of meeting pods in North America's corporate sector, emphasizing their practical and economic advantages.

Competitive Landscape

The Meeting Pods market is characterized by a vigorous competitive landscape, with prominent entities like Steelcase, Framery, V Cube, Kettal, SL, and Spacestor at the forefront, collectively accounting for more than 40% of the overall market share. This competitive milieu is fueled by their intensive efforts in research and development as well as strategic partnerships and collaborations, underscoring their commitment to solidifying market presence and diversifying their offerings. The primary competitive factors include pricing, product caliber, and technological innovation.

As the Meeting Pods industry continues to expand, the competitive fervor among these key players is anticipated to intensify. The impetus for ongoing innovation and alignment with evolving customer preferences and stringent regulations is high. The industry's fluidity anticipates an uptick in novel innovations and strategic growth tactics from these leading corporations, which in turn propels the sector's comprehensive growth and transformation.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Dapapod

Framery Oy

Kettal

MEAVO Limited

Pod Space

Silen

Silent Labs

Spacistor

Steelcase

Taiga Concept

The Meeting Pod Company Ltd.

V Welltek

