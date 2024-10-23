Anitian Unveils Fedramp Insights On The AWS Marketplace, Enabling Faster, More Effective Compliance For Cloud Service Providers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New tool offers AWS users a streamlined path to FedRAMP compliance with instant gap analysis, step-by-step remediation guidance, and real-time progress monitoring.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anitian , a leader in compliance automation, today announced the launch of FedRAMP Insights , now available in the AWS Marketplace . This innovative diagnostic tool is designed to simplify the FedRAMP compliance process for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) by providing immediate, actionable insights into compliance gaps and a clear path toward remediation and authorization.

Navigating FedRAMP's complex requirements can be a time-intensive and challenging task. FedRAMP Insights changes the game by offering AWS users a faster, more effective way to assess their compliance status and prioritize the steps needed for a successful authorization journey.

“Achieving FedRAMP compliance can be a daunting process, but FedRAMP Insights significantly reduces the complexity by delivering real-time data and clear guidance,” said Chris Finan, President at Anitian.“AWS users can now take advantage of this powerful tool to streamline their compliance efforts, ensuring they stay on track and reduce time to authorization.”

Key Features of FedRAMP Insights and Why It Matters for AWS Users

For Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) looking to secure federal contracts, FedRAMP compliance is critical, but it can also be complex and time-consuming. FedRAMP Insights, now available in the AWS Marketplace, simplifies this process with several powerful features that ensure CSPs can move faster toward authorization with less effort:



Instant Gap Analysis : With just a few clicks, FedRAMP Insights scans AWS cloud environments and provides an immediate report on compliance status, highlighting areas that need attention.

Tailored Remediation Guidance : The tool delivers precise, step-by-step instructions to address identified gaps, helping teams stay on track and take the right actions to meet compliance requirements.

Prioritized Task Management : Tasks are categorized by severity (High, Moderate, Low), allowing teams to focus on the most pressing issues first and maintain momentum in their compliance efforts. Real-Time Progress Monitoring : Track remaining tasks and overall system readiness through a clear, up-to-date dashboard that ensures visibility and transparency throughout the compliance process.

Designed for easy deployment within AWS environments, FedRAMP Insights enables CSPs to begin scanning and evaluating their applications quickly, without extensive customization or setup. This streamlined approach positions AWS users for faster time to market and access to federal opportunities.

“FedRAMP Insights is a game-changer for AWS customers,” said Alex Degitz, Director of Product at Anitian.“By seamlessly integrating into their existing AWS cloud, CSPs can accelerate their compliance journey with an extensive range of automated rules across all regions including GovCloud, unlocking new opportunities in the federal sector.”

Anitian: Accelerating Your Entire FedRAMP Journey

FedRAMP Insights is just one part of Anitian's comprehensive suite of compliance solutions, also available through the AWS marketplace , designed to help SaaS companies navigate the FedRAMP process efficiently. Our full solution accelerates time-to-revenue, enabling audit-readiness within 4-6 months , while reducing preparation costs by over 50% .

Anitian's approach allows you to maintain control of your technical stack, empowering you to own your Authorization to Operate (ATO) and secure your own dedicated FedRAMP marketplace listing , positioning you to unlock lucrative government contracts and significant public sector growth by 2025 .

With Anitian, achieving FedRAMP compliance becomes a strategic advantage, driving faster time to revenue and fostering growth in the federal marketplace. To learn more about how Anitian can accelerate your compliance journey please book time to speak with the team here .

Media Contact :

Emily Bertrand

Head of Marketing

