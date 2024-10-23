Petsmart Names Ken Hicks As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Retail Veteran to Lead the Next Phase of Growth and Continued Evolution of North America's Leading Omni-Channel Pet Retailer

PetSmart LLC (the "Company" or "PetSmart"), the leading omni-channel pet retailer,

today announced the appointment of Ken Hicks as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective

Oct. 31, 2024.

Mr. Hicks will also serve on the Company's Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I am thrilled to welcome Ken Hicks to PetSmart," said

Raymond Svider, chairman of the Board of Directors of PetSmart and Chairman of BC Partners. "His depth and breadth of retail experience, visionary leadership, and proven track record of creating shareholder value, will be invaluable as PetSmart continues to execute on its strategic growth plan."

Ken Hicks previously served as CEO and Executive Chairman at Academy Sports + Outdoors where under his leadership the business achieved significant sales and profit margin growth, built a strong e-commerce business and completed an initial public offering. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Foot Locker. In both of these roles, he drove meaningful improvements in customer experience which led to increased sales and profitability and resulted in substantial growth in market value. Before his time at Foot Locker, Mr. Hicks held senior positions at J.C. Penney Company, Inc., Payless ShoeSource, Home Shopping Network, May Department Stores Company, and McKinsey & Company. Mr. Hicks graduated from The United States Military Academy at West Point and served in the U.S. Army. He also earned an M.B.A. with highest distinction from Harvard Business School. Mr. Hicks continues to serve on the Board of Directors of Academy Sports + Outdoor.

"I am honored to be joining PetSmart and its talented team of pet-passionate associates," said Ken Hicks, incoming President and CEO of PetSmart. "PetSmart has a strong position with its broad assortment of pet products and service offerings, the Treats Rewards program that offers exceptional value for pet parents, and an omni-channel customer experience that allows pet parents to engage with the brand in the manner most convenient to them, including in-store, through the PetSmart mobile app and same-day home delivery options. I am excited about the opportunities in front of us to continue to better serve pet parents and grow the Company."

Alan Schnaid who has been serving as Interim Chief Executive Officer will continue in his key leadership role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Alan for his service as Interim Chief Executive Officer," said Mr. Svider. "Alan is an exemplary leader and we are grateful for his continued dedication to PetSmart."

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates nearly 1,700 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel®

dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day CampTM and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities®

and PetSmart Charities®

of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 11 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

