Cell Therapy Collaboration And Licensing Deals Report 2016-2024: A Comprehensive Listing Of 910 Cell Therapy Deals By Company A-Z, Deal Type And Therapy Area
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cell Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the cell therapy deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of cell therapy deals from 2016 to 2024.
Browse cell therapy collaboration and licensing deals Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area Leading deals by value Most active dealmakers Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction Access contract documents - insights into deal structures Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter cell therapy deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of 910 cell therapy deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual cell therapy partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
What are the precise rights granted or optioned? What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company? What exclusivity is granted? What is the payment structure for the deal? How are sales and payments audited? What is the deal term? How are the key terms of the agreement defined? How are IPRs handled and owned? Who is responsible for commercialization? Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture? How is confidentiality and publication managed? How are disputes to be resolved? Under what conditions can the deal be terminated? What happens when there is a change of ownership? What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed? Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon? Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Companies Featured
2seventy bio 3D Medicines 3SBio 4basebio Discovery 908 Devices A*STAR Agency for Science Technology and Research A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology A2 Biotherapeutics Abbvie AbCellera Biologics AbelZeta Pharma Abingworth Management Abintus Bio Abound Bio Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center Abveris Abzena Accellix ACEA Biosciences Acepodia aCGT Vector Achilles Therapeutics Actinium Pharmaceuticals ACT Therapeutics ActualEyes AdAlta Adaptimmune Adaptive Biotechnologies Adicet Bio Adva Biotechnology Advanced Biological Innovation and Manufacturing Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute Aethon Therapeutics Affimed Therapeutics Affini-T Therapeutics AffyXell Therapeutics AGC Biologics Agenus Bio AgeX Therapeutics AgonOx AiVita Biomedical Akoya Biosciences Akron BioProducts Alder Therapeutics Aleta Biotherapeutics Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Allogene Overland Biopharm Allogene Therapeutics Alloplex Biotherapeutics AlloVir Alpha Biopharma Alphageneron Pharmaceuticals Alpine Immune Sciences Altor BioScience ALTuCELL Ambys Medicines American CryoStem and many, many more!
CONTACT:
