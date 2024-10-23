(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Cocktail Mixers Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 8,218.2 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8,892.1 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 18,073.8 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Fever-Tree, Monin, Stirrings, Finest Call, Master of Mixes, Powell & Mahoney, Q Mixers, Tropicana Products Inc., Collins Brothers, Real Syrups, Jordan's Skinny Mixes, Scrappy's Bitters, Cocktail Artist, and others. Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Cocktail Mixers Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Alcoholic Mixers, Non-Alcoholic Mixers), By Flavor (Fruit Flavored Mixers, Herbal/Spiced Mixers, Savory Mixers, Others), By Application (Home Use, Commercial/Bar Use), By Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans, Pouches), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Retail, Bars and Restaurants, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cocktail Mixers Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 8,218.2 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8,892.1 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 18,073.8 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.2% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033."

Cocktail Mixers Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Rising Demand for Craft Cocktails: The growing popularity of craft cocktails has fueled demand for high-quality cocktail mixers. Consumers are increasingly seeking unique and premium mixer options to create sophisticated drinks at home or enjoy at bars and restaurants. Shift Towards Home Entertainment : The trend of entertaining at home has surged, especially post-pandemic, leading to increased consumption of cocktails made at home. This has driven the demand for convenient and diverse cocktail mixer options that replicate the bar experience. Expanding Beverage Culture : There's a broader cultural shift towards diverse beverage consumption, including cocktails, driven by millennials and younger demographics. This demographic is more adventurous in trying new flavors and experimenting with mixology, stimulating demand for innovative cocktail mixers. Health and Wellness Trends : Consumers are increasingly conscious of their health and wellness, leading to a demand for healthier cocktail mixer options. This has resulted in the introduction of low-sugar, natural ingredient-based, and functional cocktail mixers to cater to health-conscious consumers. Innovations and Flavor Trends : Continuous innovations in flavors and ingredients are driving the market growth. Manufacturers are introducing novel flavors, botanical infusions, and exotic ingredients to cater to changing consumer preferences and to differentiate their products in the market. E-commerce and Online Retailing : The rise of e-commerce platforms has significantly expanded the accessibility of cocktail mixers to consumers. Online retailing provides a convenient channel for purchasing a wide variety of mixers, contributing to market growth by reaching a broader consumer base. Globalization and Cultural Exchange : Increased globalization and cultural exchange have led to the adoption of cocktail culture in various regions worldwide. This has resulted in the proliferation of cocktail bars and restaurants, driving demand for cocktail mixers across different markets and contributing to market growth. Sustainability and Environmental Concerns : With growing awareness of environmental issues, there's a rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options in the cocktail mixers market. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting recyclable materials and sustainable production practices to meet consumer expectations and reduce environmental impact, driving growth through responsible consumption initiatives. Request a Customized Copy of the Cocktail Mixers Market Report @ Cocktail Mixers Market: Partnership and Acquisitions In 2024, India's leading Cocktail Mixer brand, Jimmy's, unveiled a new line of Martini Cocktail mixers, featuring enticing flavors like Green Apple, Popstar, and Espresso Martini. This launch diversifies their product offering, catering to varied tastes and preferences in the market. In 2023, Fever-Tree introduced its inaugural cocktail mixers lineup, including Margarita, Mojito, and Espresso Martini variants, priced at £4.50 per 500ml. Crafted with premium, naturally sourced ingredients like Mexican limes, Italian blood oranges, and Kenyan coffee beans, the mixers aim to simplify home cocktail preparation while ensuring exceptional taste. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 8,892.1 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 18,073.8 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 8,218.2 Million CAGR Growth Rate 8.2% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Flavor, Application, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Cocktail Mixers Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Cocktail Mixers Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Supply Chain : The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, leading to shortages of key ingredients and packaging materials for cocktail mixers. This affected production capacities and led to fluctuations in product availability and pricing.

Closure of Bars and Restaurants : The closure of bars, restaurants, and hospitality venues during lockdowns significantly reduced on-premise consumption of cocktails, impacting sales of cocktail mixers that were primarily used in commercial settings.

Focus on Home Consumption : Manufacturers pivoted towards promoting at-home cocktail experiences, encouraging consumers to experiment with cocktail-making using their products through online tutorials, recipes, and social media campaigns.

Introduction of Ready-to-Drink Cocktail s: To cater to changing consumer behavior and preferences for convenience, many brands introduced ready-to-drink cocktail options that required minimal preparation, capitalizing on the trend of home entertaining.

Expansion of Online Distribution : Companies expanded their online presence and distribution networks to reach consumers directly through e-commerce platforms, ensuring continued accessibility of cocktail mixers during periods of restricted movement and beyond.

Innovations in Packaging and Formats : Manufacturers innovated in packaging and formats to meet evolving consumer needs, such as single-serve pouches, eco-friendly packaging, and multi-pack options, enhancing convenience and sustainability.

Adoption of Health-Conscious Formulations : With increased focus on health and wellness during the pandemic, companies introduced healthier formulations of cocktail mixers, including low-sugar, natural ingredient-based, and functional options, appealing to health-conscious consumers.

Collaborations and Partnerships : Companies in the cocktail mixers market collaborated with bars, restaurants, and influencers to promote their products and create unique experiences. These partnerships helped drive brand visibility, foster consumer engagement, and stimulate demand as the market recovered from the pandemic's impact.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Cocktail Mixers Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Cocktail Mixers Market – Regional Analysis

The Cocktail Mixers Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America : With a thriving craft cocktail scene, North America sees a surge in demand for premium and artisanal cocktail mixers. Health-conscious consumers drive the popularity of low-sugar and natural ingredient-based options, while constant flavor innovation caters to diverse palates. Convenience remains key, leading to the rise of ready-to-drink and single-serve mixer options, catering to on-the-go lifestyles.

Europe : Europe's cocktail culture is deeply rooted in tradition, with an emphasis on heritage recipes and ingredients. Sustainability is a growing concern, prompting the adoption of eco-friendly packaging and production practices. Premiumization is on the rise, as consumers seek sophisticated drinking experiences, often with locally-sourced and seasonal ingredients.

Asia-Pacific : As Western cocktail trends gain traction, urban Asia-Pacific markets see a fusion of traditional Asian flavors with modern mixology techniques. E-commerce platforms witness rapid growth, providing convenient access to cocktail mixers, especially in tech-savvy regions like China and South Korea. Health-conscious choices, such as low-calorie and functional mixers, appeal to a younger demographic seeking healthier options.

LAMEA : In LAMEA regions, a rich tapestry of cultural diversity influences cocktail mixer trends, with flavors and ingredients reflecting the culinary heritage of Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. Traditional recipes are cherished, and passed down through generations. With the emergence of a middle class, there's a growing appetite for premium and imported mixers, particularly in urban hubs, where the hospitality sector experiences notable growth, driving consumption in tourist destinations and bustling city centers.

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5fccef01-06a1-480b-ae46-3ccc392d1815/global-cocktail-mixers-market-2024-2033-by-product-type-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Cocktail Mixers Market 2024–2033 (By Product Type) .png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Cocktail Mixers Market :



The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo Inc.

Fever-Tree

Monin

Stirrings

Finest Call

Master of Mixes

Powell & Mahoney

Q Mixers

Tropicana Products Inc.

Collins Brothers

Real Syrups

Jordan's Skinny Mixes

Scrappy's Bitters

Cocktail Artist Others

The Cocktail Mixers Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type



Alcoholic Mixers Non-Alcoholic Mixers

By Flavor



Fruit Flavored Mixers

Herbal/Spiced Mixers

Savory Mixers Others

By Application



Home Use Commercial/Bar Use

By Packaging Type



Bottles

Cans Pouches

By Distribution Channel



Retail Stores

Online Retail

Bars and Restaurants Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

