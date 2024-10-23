BPM Hosts Inaugural Showcase Event At Las Vegas Golden Knights Game

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Celebrating one-year anniversary of FAL combination



LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM LLP , one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, will host its first-ever Showcase Event at the Las Vegas Golden Knights hockey game to commemorate the one-year anniversary of BPM's successful combination with Fair, Anderson & Langerman (FAL). The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 25, at 3 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The strategic combination, announced in July 2023 , marked the fast-growing firm's significant expansion in the Las Vegas market, strengthening its ability to serve clients with a broader range of services. Over the past year, the combined firm has experienced noteworthy growth across its service lines since joining BPM.

This transaction, combined with the Firm's addition of the Las Vegas-based RiMo Consulting Group

in March 2023, positions BPM as a leading full-service firm in the region.

"We're thrilled to host this exclusive event at the world-class T-Mobile Arena, celebrating alongside the dynamic Las Vegas community," said Kyle Bybee , Tax Partner at BPM. "BPM brings a wealth of knowledge to key growth sectors for Las Vegas, like biotech and fintech, and is uniquely positioned to help drive innovation and opportunity in this vibrant city."

Since the combination, the Firm has reinvested nearly $113,000 back into the community through various events and donations. This includes support for organizations such as the St. Rose Hospital Foundation, Opportunity Village, Boys and Girls Club, Senior Law Program, Olympia Companies Governor's Gala and their annual BPM Community Day. They also contribute to local initiatives through partnerships with the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) and other community-focused activities.

BPM Las Vegas offers a comprehensive suite of services, including Assurance, Advisory and Tax, to provide integrated solutions that drive growth and success for both businesses and individuals. BPM brings a broad spectrum of knowledge to a wide range of industries - from financial services and institutions to nonprofits, real estate, digital assets and blockchain, consumer businesses, technology, life sciences, and the wine and craft beverage sectors. With a strong real estate practice and deep roots in Silicon Valley, BPM is especially well-positioned to support the thriving Las Vegas real estate market, as well as the city's rapidly expanding technology and life science sectors. Its extensive experience with public companies further enhances the Firm's ability to deliver value to clients.

Guests at the Showcase Event will enjoy an evening of networking, entertainment and hockey as the Golden Knights take on the Ottawa Senators.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States, with offices domestically and internationally. Recognized as one of IPA's 100 Fastest-Growing Firms, BPM works with clients in the consumer business, financial and professional services, life science, nonprofit, real estate, technology, and wine and agribusiness industries. As a Certified B Corp, BPM's diverse perspectives, expansive industry knowledge and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world. To learn more, visit our website .

SOURCE BPM

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED