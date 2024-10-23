Mckinney Launches Proprietary AI Tool For Measuring Brand Attention

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BrandAI Helps Clients Measure Holistic Attention to Achieve Transformative Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative, and influencer agency McKinney has launched

BrandAI, a proprietary AI tool for helping clients measure the holistic attention they're getting in the competition for minds, culture and wallets.

The Brand Attention is McKinney's framework for measuring a brand's attention compared to its competitors, incorporating consumer behavioral, perceptual and market data. It assesses one brand versus others in the same category on three critical dimensions of attention:



Affinity: Are you on their radar? Affinity is about driving relevance and connection.

Intensity: Are you their fave? Intensity is about buying into your brand, not just buying your brand. Momentum: Are they buzzing about you? Momentum is about creating energy around your brand, often beyond the category.

"As an industry, we tend to talk about attention as a simple media metric, eyeballs on an ad," said Jasmine

Dadlani, Chief Strategy Officer of McKinney. "Unless you start to treat attention holistically, you'll never truly capture it. We don't just need people to notice that a brand exists, we need them to consider it, go to the mat for it, and buzz about it."

The Brand Attention Index was once a manual process that took weeks of human-powered research. With the launch of

BrandAI, the AI-powered tool built to replicate this process, McKinney can now deliver the same analysis with the click of a mouse. By running multiple data sets - both structured and unstructured - through a custom algorithm, BrandAI provides valuable insights into where a brand stands in its market and enables real-time decision-making.

"BrandAI has been a game changer for McKinney and our clients," said Joe Maglio, CEO of McKinney. "Our philosophy on attention and proprietary approach to measuring it, led by Jasmine and her team, is a differentiator and a powerful tool for any brand."

To learn more about how McKinney

To learn more about how McKinney onboards clients and prospective clients to BrandAI, read about it in Ad Age or visit our website

About McKinney

McKinney is a creative, media and influencer agency that gets attention for brands. In 2024, McKinney was named to Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators list, as well as Ad Age's A-List and its list of Best Places to Work, reinforcing the agency's commitment to providing an exceptional workplace culture where employees thrive and creativity flourishes. McKinney Health, the agency's Pharma and Wellness practice launched in 2022, was named to MM+M Magazine's 2024 Agency 100 list. A Certified B Corporation, McKinney is part of the Cheil Worldwide network and has offices across the country, including Durham, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and New York. McKinney has been recognized by Cannes Lions, Effies, The One Show, D&AD, ANDY, CLIO, LIA, the Shortys, and The Webby Awards, among others. Client partners include brands such as Popeyes, Blue Diamond Growers, Little Caesars, Pampers, Henkel, Samsung, Indivior, Sherwin-Williams, Biogen and the Ad Council. For more information, visit mckinney.

