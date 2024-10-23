Spain CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Forecast To 2029, Featuring Strategic Profiles Of Gilead Sciences, Novartis Int'l, Bristol Myers Squibb, Abbvie, AMGEN, Pfizer, Merck & Co, Johnson & Johnson
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Spain's CAR-T Cell Therapy market was valued at USD 52.36 million in 2023 and is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 38.28% through 2029. CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) therapy is an innovative and promising immunotherapy approach used to treat certain types of cancer. In Spain, the CAR-T cell therapy market was experiencing growth and development, mirroring global trends in the field. Spain had several leading hospitals and medical centers that offered CAR-T cell therapy, with a focus on major cities like Madrid and Barcelona. These facilities played a significant role in the development of the market.
Key Market Drivers
Clinical Success and Efficacy Strong Research and Development Well-Established Medical Centers
Key Market Challenges
High Treatment Costs Supply Chain and Logistics
Key Market Trends
Regional Insights
The Central Region in North Spain is poised to dominate the Spain CAR-T cell therapy market. This region is home to a cluster of leading medical institutions, including prestigious hospitals and research centers, renowned for their expertise in oncology. As CAR-T cell therapy requires specialized infrastructure and skilled healthcare professionals, the Central Region is well-equipped to provide the necessary support for the treatment's success.
The area's central location offers accessibility and convenience for patients from across the country, making it a prime location for CAR-T therapy centers. The Spanish government's commitment to fostering innovation in healthcare and accelerating regulatory processes for advanced therapies further enhances the region's attractiveness. With its combination of medical excellence, accessibility, and regulatory support, the Central Region in North Spain is poised to emerge as a dominant player in the Spain CAR-T cell therapy market, revolutionizing cancer treatment in the country.
The key market players in Spain's CAR-T cell therapy market, which are profiled in this report include:
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Novartis International AG Bristol Myers Squibb Co. AbbVie Spain, S.L.U. AMGEN S.A. Pfizer Inc Merck & Co. Inc. Johnson & Johnson
Report Scope
In this report, the Spain CAR-T Cell Therapy Market has been segmented into the following categories:
By Product Type:
Yescarta (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel) Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel), Others
By Tumor Type:
Hematological Malignancies Solid Tumors
By Indication:
Diffused Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Follicular Lymphoma (FL) Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) Others
By Treatment Type:
Single Treatment Combination Treatment
By Targeted Antigen:
CD 19 BCMA (B-Cell Maturation Antigen) Others
By End User:
Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others
By Region:
Central Region North Spain Aragon & Catalonia Andalusia, Murcia & Valencia Madrid, Extremadura & Castilla
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 87
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $52.36 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $365.25 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 38.2%
| Regions Covered
| Spain
