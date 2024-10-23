Discover Wisdom And Guidance In Ira David Welch's New Book Thorns Have Roses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Collection of Insightful Essays from an 83-Year-Old Author Offering Life Lessons on Growth, Society, and Personal Transformation

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- About The Book:Thorns Have Roses , authored by Ira David Welch , presents a heartfelt collection of essays that delve into the essence of education, personal growth, societal changes, and the future. Drawing on over six decades of experience as both a student and educator, Welch masterfully weaves together stories and reflections that encourage readers to embrace life's challenges, turning them into opportunities for growth. With eloquent prose and down-to-earth wisdom, this collection offers a fresh perspective on the idea that "thorns have roses"-that our struggles can lead to greater achievements and fulfillment.Key Highlights:.A collection of essays offering profound insights on education, personal growth, and societal change..Written in an accessible and engaging style, suitable for both young and older audiences..Encourages readers to view life's challenges as opportunities for positive outcomes..Written by an 83-year-old retired professor with six decades of academic and personal experience..A timeless message that failures and hardships can lead to unexpected growth and wisdom.About the Author:Ira David Welch, born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1940, has lived an accomplished and fruitful life. He served in the United States Army before obtaining his BA, MA, and EdD in psychology. Welch had a distinguished career in education, serving as the Dean of the Graduate School of Professional Psychology at the University of Northern Colorado. Now, 16 years into his retirement, he resides in Denver, Colorado, with his wife of 59 years, Marie. Welch continues to share his vast life experiences through his writing, offering wisdom and reflections for the younger generations, including his grandchildren, whom he sees as a key inspiration for Thorns Have Roses.Author:Ira David WelchEmail:...Availability:Thorns Have Roses is available for purchase starting April 19, 2024.Link:

