CEO Henning Morales Expands Grand Reveal Of Mindatorium's' Unique Streaming Platform To Multiple International Locations

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the success of Mindatorium's“Grand Reveal and Awards” event last month in Beverly Hills, the company is now taking the initial steps toward establishing its international footprint. Founder and CEO Henning Morales will be hitting the airlines in November to expand the Mindatorium message and the excitement of the Grand Reveal to audiences in London, Frankfurt, Toronto and Mexico City.

Mr Morales was clearly upbeat about this announcement, stating“I'm very excited about the tremendous response we've received during and since our Grand Reveal. Our proprietary AI-generated technology gives us a distinct advantage for global expansion by making both our platform and our affiliate program immediately available to 5.1 billion people speaking 13 languages. This is just the first step in expanding into what we expect will be a large and successful international community.”

The audience for these events will include filmmakers, musicians, thought leaders, personal development specialists, humanitarians, marketers and others interested in expanding the Mindatorium streaming platform and sharing the company's goal of improving humanity through exciting entertainment, positive messaging and personal development. The company already has Executive Leaders with“boots on the ground” in all four of these locations and enthusiastic crowds are expected at each of these events.

In addition to a recap of last month's Grand Reveal, participants will be introduced to the Seven Sectors of the Mindatorium platform, and when appropriate will be invited to join the community as collaborators, contributors, investors and/or Wealth Builder Affiliates. Those sectors include:

Sector 1 - Feature Films. A curated selection of magnificent, uplifting, thought provoking, independently produced feature films from around the U.S. and abroad, including many that have garnered prizes and accolades. Anchored by the motivational, transformational, highly praised and decorated Dirt Merchants Film Series, these films are exciting, inspiring and presented adverting-free and sub-titled in 13 languages for international viewing.

Sector 2 – Featurettes. This sector presents similar but shorter stories that are highly entertaining, inspirational and transformational in nature, and resonate with important themes. These short films range from 15 to 65 mins in length and, like the Feature Films, also incorporate stunning cinematography, powerful music, and a diverse cast of characters. Some of these films stand alone, while others are ripe to be developed into thrilling multi-episode, multi-season television series.

Sector 3 - Visual Music. In this sector the Mindatorium production team (Bravo Echo Records) combines the musical genius of 22-time platinum award-winning producer Andrew Lane with an uber talented cast of actors and music artists, and Henning Morales' spell-binding filmmaking skills to create over 100 musical vignettes that invigorate the spirit captivate the soul. Music categories include Ballads & Pop, Hard Punk/Rock and Easy Listening & Classical.

Sector 4 - Broadcast Media. Mindatorium travels beyond the world of filmmaking and music by incorporating TV series based on inspirational, transformational and motivational themes. In this sector you'll find fascinating interview-style conversations, straight to camera inspirational messages and profound documentary series, all intended to inspire, motivate and transform.

Sector 5 - The Tribe Community. This is where like-minded, caring, sharing people add value to other people's lives and learn from other people's experiences and points of view. The Tribe Community offers an alternative to the overwhelming and often destructive dynamics of social media and fosters the values of confidence, self-reliance, honesty, integrity, discipline, fairness, and focuses instead on personal development and self-improvement becomes more urgent and profound.

Sector 6 - Mentorship and Coaching Media, Mindatorium has been praised by many of the top authors, speakers, coaches and thought leaders of our time. Mindatorium not only hosts inspirational, sensational, ground-breaking films, music and shows, but also couples them with a comprehensive mix of personal development programming including companion programming that invites viewers to take a deeper dive into the themes and life lessons portrayed in the films. Each month Mindatorium releases several hours of stimulating new programming on youth mentorship, parent/teacher coaching, success and achievement, fitness and lifestyle, spiritual well-being and more.

Sector 7 -“Impact on Earth” houses the social initiatives the tribe holds near and dear to its heart. Mindatorium supports the entertainment industry, social groups and a number of“Green Initiatives” that reflect our commitment to sustainability and global cooperation. As co-founder of the USC Youth Mentorship Forum, Mindatorium is also dedicated to raising mental health awareness, especially for our younger population, as is evidenced in its independent film,“An Hero”, which was created specifically to raise awareness for The Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Attendance at these global events is by invitation-only and pre-registration is required. For more details or to request an invitation send email to ....

About Mindatorium

Mindatorium is an AI-driven transformational multimedia platform that is developing a worldwide community linking talented storytellers, creative filmmakers and empowering communicators with audiences that are vested in personal development and the building of caring, sharing communities. Mindatorium is a humanistic online platform where content is enjoyed, ideas flow, and a growing robust community is continually nurtured.

Mindatorium's unique entertainment and personal development platform integrates exciting entertainment (feature length films, featurettes, documentaries, music videos) with a broad array of personal development programming (success training workshops & mentorship, Hero Spotlight, interviews with inspirational thought leaders), and a thriving online community dedicated to promoting positivity, creativity and life-enhancing lessons through film, music and related media.

Mindatorium's goal is to provide a wide variety of entertaining, inspirational and transformational content while also raising audience consciousness in areas of self-reliance, truth-telling and constructive relationship-building. All programming is advertising and commercial-free, and users are also invited to participate in company-sponsored live events and interactive workshops.

Mindatorium has recently initiated a Global Media Alliance Campaign to expand its marketing force of Wealth Builder Affiliates who will promote the promote the platform worldwide and both fuel and benefit from the company's revolutionary AI-enhanced Wealth Builder Affiliate program. Because the platform has been founded and built from the ground up using AI-enhanced cutting-edge technology, Mindatorium is able to scale up, share its content worldwide, instantaneously track sales and usage, and reach a huge global audience much faster than its predecessors and competitors. The Mindatorium Platform is truly global, with content available for viewing and listening in 13 languages spoken by over 5.3 billion people in 141 countries.

For more information about or to experience the Mindatorium platform go to .

For more information about or to request an invitation to the Mindatorium Wealth Builder Affiliate Program visit /pages/Wealth-Builder-Affilate-Program .

