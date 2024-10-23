New Remote-Controlled Equipment To Prevent Or Shorten Power Disruptions In Western Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nearly 4,900 West Penn Power Customers Will Benefit from the Upgrades

GREENSBURG, Pa., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company (FE PA), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) doing business as West Penn Power in western Pennsylvania, is upgrading its power system in Allegheny County to help prevent lengthy service interruptions, particularly during severe weather. The work includes installation of remote-controlled devices along neighborhood power lines serving nearly 4,900 customers in Oakdale, North Fayette Township and Findlay Township.

John Hawkins, FirstEnergy President, Pennsylvania: "We continue to invest in new technologies and equipment to provide safe and dependable electric service for our customers. This project features remote-controlled switches that will allow us to quickly reconfigure our network when a power line is out of service, temporarily switching customers to a pair of nearby power lines to keep their lights on while our utility crews make repairs. This is particularly important for these communities, where trees beyond our permitted trimming areas in woods directly outside a local substation frequently contact our electrical lines and disrupt power."

Thousands of homes and businesses in the area will benefit from the installation of 12 new remote-controlled reclosing devices along three neighborhood power lines to help limit the frequency, duration and extent of service interruptions. When an outage occurs, the reclosers will operate to isolate damage and temporarily transfer customers from a 20-mile-long line that serves Enlow Road, the Steubenville Pike from Hawthorne Drive to Airport Parkway, Hankey Farms, Brooketree Court and Hawthorne Manor to two nearby lines from a substation near Oakdale.



The new recloser devices:



Work like a circuit breaker in a home that shuts off power when trouble occurs, with the added benefit of automatically

reenergizing a substation or power line within seconds for certain types of outages to keep power safely flowing to customers.

Are safer and more efficient because they often allow utility personnel to automatically restore service to customers instead of sending a crew to investigate.

Isolate the outage to that area and limit the total number of affected customers if the device senses a more serious issue, like a fallen tree on electrical equipment. Quickly pinpoint the location of the fault and help utility personnel better understand the cause of the outage to help speed restoration.

Photos of newly installed devices on Steubenville Pike near Oakdale and another on a trailer awaiting installation are available on Flickr .

The 12 new devices replace equipment that could only be operated by line workers driving to each location. Crews installed the reclosers throughout the summer, with most in place and operational. The project is expected to be completed by November.

The distribution network in this area was ideally situated for the new remote-controlled reclosers because equipment necessary to transfer customers to neighboring power lines is already in place.



The project is part of FE PA's Long Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan (LTIIP II), a $147 million initiative to accelerate capital investments in the electric distribution system serving the West Penn Power area over five years to help ensure continued electric service reliability for customers.

LTIIP is part of Energize365, FirstEnergy's grid evolution program focused on investing $26 billion

between 2024 and 2028 across its six-state footprint to create a smarter, more secure grid that that delivers the power customers depend on today while also meeting the challenges of tomorrow.

West Penn Power serves approximately 725,000 customers in 24 counties within central and southwestern Pennsylvania. Follow West Penn Power on X @W_Penn_Power and on Facebook at facebook/WestPennPower .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp and on X @FirstEnergyCorp .

