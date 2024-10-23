Pursuing Its “Tour De France”, ARGAN Just Signed Two New Leases In Future State Of Completion In Tours And Béziers

Pursuing its“Tour de France”, ARGAN just signed two new leases in future state of completion in Tours and Béziers

ARGAN, company specializing in the development and rental of PREMIUM warehouses , announced today that it just signed two new leases in future state of completion for two“turnkey” logistics real estate projects in Tours and Béziers for a total surface of 14,000 sq.m .

Two projects to be delivered in 2026 for a global investment amount of €18 million

The first project will consist in a new cold storage logistics site of 8,200 sq.m that will welcome an

agri-food company, as part of a long-term 9-year lease. This new development is localized along the A10 highway, a few kilometres at the south of Tours.

Further south, ARGAN has also signed, the same week, another lease in future state of completion for the development of a 5,700 sq.m site in Béziers. It will be operated by a player of the logistics and transportation sector. This site is in the booming Commercial Area (French ZAC) of“Béziers Ouest”.

ARGAN is thus pursuing its development with two ideally located new buildings, with a direct access to highway interchanges and at the heart of urban areas of more than 100,000 inhabitants. A few days after announcing the delivery of an XXL site of 82,000 sq.m in size in the Normandie region, ARGAN is demonstrating once again its ability to deliver all types of logistics buildings.

These two projects, as for all new developments by ARGAN, will be labelled Aut0nom®. They will be equipped with a photovoltaic power station installed on the roof, coupled with batteries for energy storage. Heating and cooling of the sites will be ensured with electric heat pumps that will advantageously replace traditional gas boilers that are far more CO2-intensive and have a limited energy-efficiency. All this equipment will be monitored by a Building Management System that will enable future clients to follow in real time their energy consumption and to adapt it to perfectly match their needs.

Together, these two new projects represent a global envelope of €18 million in investments for ARGAN, which has thus secured about €75 million of investments for 2025-2026.

A potential of 500,000 sq.m in additional buildable area

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN's Executive Board:“Upstream work deployed by ARGAN's teams, in close collaboration with local officials, has helped create the favourable conditions to sign these two new projects. Tomorrow's development is prepared now, particularly by securing well located real estate areas on growing markets. Today, ARGAN owns a potential of 500,000 sq.m in additional buildable area split between land reserves on its existing assets and a dozen of sites with administrative authorizations and therefore ready to welcome our future development projects.”

2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)



January 3: Net sales of 4th quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025



About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market. Building on a unique client-tenant-centric approach, ARGAN builds pre-let PREMIUM warehouses for blue-chip clients and supports them throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

Profitability, tight control over our debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN 's DNA. Its strongly proactive ESG policy has very concrete results with our Aut0nom® concept, the“in-use” Net Zero warehouse.

As at June 30, 2024, our portfolio represented 3.6 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses, exclusively located in the continental part of France, and this portfolio was valued €3.8 billion for a yearly rental income of about €200 million.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

