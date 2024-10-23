The Picoway® Treatment Now Available At Pocatello Tattoo Removal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pocatello Tattoo Removal Introduces Picoway Device

- Dr. Nate EvansPOCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pocatello Tattoo Removal is proud to announce that it now offers the revolutionary PicoWay® laser from Candela. PicoWay® has garnered widespread acclaim and national recognition, including a feature on NBC's Today Show. Pocatello Tattoo Removal is one of the premier clinics in Idaho that offers PicoWay® for tattoo removal.The PicoWay® laser can effectively treat a wide range of tattoos, including difficult-to-remove blue and green ink. Additionally, it can address benign pigmented lesions, acne scars, and wrinkles with minimal downtime. The treatment stimulates collagen at a deeper level, resulting in smoother, rejuvenated skin.The PicoWay® system delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWay® laser can:-Treat a wide range of tattoos. Even difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.-Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick,15 to 20-minute treatments, with minimal downtime.-Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size.For individuals seeking tattoo removal, Pocatello Tattoo Removal invites you to experience the unparalleled capabilities of PicoWay® firsthand."I'm thrilled to introduce this technology to the Pocatello community. The PicoWay® represents a significant advancement in tattoo removal, enabling us to remove unwanted tattoos with minimal discomfort," said Dr. Nate Evans, owner of Pocatello Tattoo Removal. "The moment this device became available, I knew it was essential for our studio," he added.For more information on PicoWay® system treatments or Pocatello Tattoo Removal, visit or call (208) 417-2777About Pocatello Tattoo RemovalPocatello Tattoo Removal is a leading studio specializing in tattoo removal, dedicated to helping clients rediscover their authentic selves by removing unwanted tattoos. Using the state-of-the-art PicoWay® laser, they offer safe and effective tattoo removal services in Pocatello, Idaho. Since their establishment in September 2024, their mission has been to assist clients in fully removing tattoos or lightening them for cover-up work. They pride themselves on creating a welcoming and supportive atmosphere where clients can achieve their desired results.

